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Atlanta Braves Quietly Release Former 3rd Round Pick During Padres Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 1-0 loss on Monday.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Release Former 3rd Round Pick

GettyAlex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also on Monday, news came out that the Braves had released Jacob Wallace from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Columbus Clingstones released RHP Jacob Wallace.”

Wallace did not appear in a game for the Braves.

He had gone 1-1 with an 8.78 ERA in 11 Double-A games for the organization.

Lindsay Crosby of Braves Today wrote: “TRANSACTIONS: A day of reckoning in Atlanta’s minor league system, as a pair of players were released by Columbus to make space after the promotions of OF Dalton McIntyre and RHP Isaac Gallegos to the Clingstones Ethan Workinger and Jacob Wallace are now free agents”

Looking At Wallace

Wallace was picked in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies out of Connecticut.

He has also spent time with the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals organizations.

Brendan Campbell of SoxProspects.com wrote (on November 26, 2025): “Methuen, Mass. native and former Red Sox pitching prospect Jacob Wallace signed a minor league contract with the Braves on Wednesday, per his transactions page. The 27-year-old RHP spent the last three seasons in the Royals org. after being traded for Wyatt Mills in Dec. 2022.”

Wallace could be a good addition to another organization in need of pitching depth.

Braves Right Now

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Braves come into Tuesday night as the top team in the National League East with a 48-29 record in 77 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (but are 24-15 in 39 games on the road).

Following two more games in San Diego, the Braves will visit the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Padres Right Now

GettyManny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Petco Park on June 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Meanwhile, the Padres enter play as the second-place team in the National League West with a 40-37 record in 77 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 20-19 in 39 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Release Former 3rd Round Pick During Padres Series

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