Atlanta Braves Quietly Release Former 3rd Round Pick During Padres Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 1-0 loss on Monday.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Release Former 3rd Round Pick

Also on Monday, news came out that the Braves had released Jacob Wallace from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Columbus Clingstones released RHP Jacob Wallace.”

Wallace did not appear in a game for the Braves.

He had gone 1-1 with an 8.78 ERA in 11 Double-A games for the organization.

Lindsay Crosby of Braves Today wrote: “TRANSACTIONS: A day of reckoning in Atlanta’s minor league system, as a pair of players were released by Columbus to make space after the promotions of OF Dalton McIntyre and RHP Isaac Gallegos to the Clingstones Ethan Workinger and Jacob Wallace are now free agents”

Looking At Wallace

Wallace was picked in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies out of Connecticut.

He has also spent time with the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals organizations.

Brendan Campbell of SoxProspects.com wrote (on November 26, 2025): “Methuen, Mass. native and former Red Sox pitching prospect Jacob Wallace signed a minor league contract with the Braves on Wednesday, per his transactions page. The 27-year-old RHP spent the last three seasons in the Royals org. after being traded for Wyatt Mills in Dec. 2022.”

Wallace could be a good addition to another organization in need of pitching depth.

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Tuesday night as the top team in the National League East with a 48-29 record in 77 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (but are 24-15 in 39 games on the road).

Following two more games in San Diego, the Braves will visit the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Padres Right Now

Meanwhile, the Padres enter play as the second-place team in the National League West with a 40-37 record in 77 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 20-19 in 39 games at home).