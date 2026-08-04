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Atlanta Braves Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 02: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on behind a BravesVision camera during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 02, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves had the day off following a four-game sweep over the Washington Nationals (at home).

They will remain at home on Tuesday when they open up a new series with the Miami Marlins.

Braves Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player

GettyAustin Gomber #26 of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the third inning at Busch Stadium on August 13, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri.

Ahead of their series with the Marlins, news came out that the Braves had released Austin Gomber from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released LHP Austin Gomber.”

Gomber did not appear in a game for the Braves.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Gomber

GettyAustin Gomber #26 of the Colorado Rockies pitches on the first inning during the MLB World Tour Mexico City Series between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú on April 28, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Gomber was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2020, Gomber went 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 14 games.

GettyAustin Gomber #36 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches during the fourth inning of Game Two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on October 01, 2020 in San Diego, California.

After the Cardinals, Gomber went on to play five seasons for the Colorado Rockies.

Over 168 career games, the 32-year-old has gone 35-47 with a 5.08 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

Braves Right Now

GettyWalt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field during the sixth inning against the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City. 

The Braves are in the middle of a fantastic 2026 season.

They come into their series with the Marlins as the first-place team in the National League East with a 67-45 record in 112 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 36-20 in 56 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Series

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