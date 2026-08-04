Atlanta Braves Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Series

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves had the day off following a four-game sweep over the Washington Nationals (at home).

They will remain at home on Tuesday when they open up a new series with the Miami Marlins.

Braves Announce Release Of 7-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Marlins, news came out that the Braves had released Austin Gomber from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released LHP Austin Gomber.”

Gomber did not appear in a game for the Braves.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Gomber

Gomber was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2020, Gomber went 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 14 games.

After the Cardinals, Gomber went on to play five seasons for the Colorado Rockies.

Over 168 career games, the 32-year-old has gone 35-47 with a 5.08 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of a fantastic 2026 season.

They come into their series with the Marlins as the first-place team in the National League East with a 67-45 record in 112 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 36-20 in 56 games at home).