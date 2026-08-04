Atlanta Braves Announce Release Of Former All-Star Before Marlins Series

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at Truist Park in Georgia.

They most recently swept the Washington Nationals (in four games) before having the day off on Monday.

Atlanta Braves Announce Release Of Former MLB All-Star

Ahead of their series with the Marlins, news came out that the Braves had released Andrew McCutchen.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”

McCutchen did not play in a game for the Braves.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Dave Lezotte (who works for the Gwinnett Stripers) wrote on July 25: “Andrew McCutchen put game two vs. Iowa away with this solo shot, his first for the @GoStripers. It was his first Triple-A home run since 5/31/09 with Indianapolis vs. Pawtucket, 17 years, 1 month, and 25 days (or 6,264 total days) ago. Between Triple-A homers, he hit 333 in MLB.”

The 39-year-old had appeared in 37 games for the Texas Rangers earlier this season.

He batted .192 with 14 hits, one home run, five RBIs and eight runs.

Looking At McCutchen’s Career

McCutchen was the 11th pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.

He has had an outstanding career (and is most known for his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates).

From 2011-15, McCutchen made five straight All-Star Games (and won the 2013 National League MVP).

McCutchen has also had stops with the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees (over 18 seasons at the MLB level).

He is batting .271 with 2,280 hits, 333 home runs, 1,157 RBIs, 1,298 runs and 220 stolen bases in 2,299 career games.

It will be interesting to see if someone picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 67-45 record in 112 games.

They are 36-20 at home.