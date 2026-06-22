PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 06: Tristin English #30 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks in the dugout during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field on July 06, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Braves are coming off a strong showing against the Milwaukee Brewers where they took two out of three games (at home).
Braves Announce Release Of Player Before Padres Series
GettyTristin English #55 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida.
Ahead of Monday’s game, the Braves announced that they had released Tristin English from their organization.
MLB.com wrote (on June 21): “Gwinnett Stripers released OF Tristin English.”
English did not appear in a game for the Braves.
He had been on a Minor League deal.
Right now, English is batting .163 with eight hits, one home run, four RBIs, five runs and one stolen base in 17 Triple-A games for Gwinnett.
Looking At English
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 27: Tristin English #30 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a double for his first career hit in the third inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 27, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will be in California to open up a series with the San Diego Padres.The Braves are coming off a strong showing against the Milwaukee Brewers where they took two out of three games (at home).Braves Announce Release Of Player Before Padres SeriesAhead of Monday’s game, the Braves announced that […]
Atlanta Braves Announce Release Of Player Before Padres Series