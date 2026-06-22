Atlanta Braves Announce Release Of Player Before Padres Series

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will be in California to open up a series with the San Diego Padres.

The Braves are coming off a strong showing against the Milwaukee Brewers where they took two out of three games (at home).

Braves Announce Release Of Player Before Padres Series

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Braves announced that they had released Tristin English from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 21): “Gwinnett Stripers released OF Tristin English.”

English did not appear in a game for the Braves.

He had been on a Minor League deal.

Right now, English is batting .163 with eight hits, one home run, four RBIs, five runs and one stolen base in 17 Triple-A games for Gwinnett.

Looking At English