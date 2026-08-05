Braves Release Struggling Outfielder After Trade Deadline

The Atlanta Braves released a four-year pro veteran after the MLB Trade Deadline.

Atlanta made some impactful moves that brought more people into the organization. With that, the Braves had to make room, and according to the MiLB transactions log, Atlanta released outfielder Junior Garcia on Tuesday.

Garcia signed with the Braves in May of 2023 out of the Dominican Republic. He began his pro career in Rookie Ball in 2023 and hit .232 with 1 home run and 13 RBIs.

The 6-foot-2 outfielder spent time in Rookie and A-Ball in 2024 before spending the entire 2025 season in Rookie Ball due to his struggles. This season, Garcia spent the entire season in A as he appeared in 64 games, hitting .195 with 4 home runs and 31 RBIs, but it wasn’t enough to remain in the organization as Atlanta opted to release him.

Garcia is still just 21 years old, so perhaps he can sign on with another team and look to revive his career. But his time with the Braves is over, as he struggled to hit and Atlanta opted to move on after the MLB Trade Deadline on Monday.

Braves Improve Roster During Trade Deadline

With Atlanta being one of the top teams in the MLB, the Braves were active on the trade front to bolster the roster.

Atlanta acquired outfielder Lane Thomas from the Kansas City Royals to give the Braves another bat in the outfield and off the bench.

“If he’s not starting on a particular night, if I have to pinch-hit, maybe fairly early, fifth inning or something, you’re not worried about him facing righties later in the game. He handles himself against righties. He’s not a strictly platoon player,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said.

The Braves also acquired relievers Tyler Mahle and Brent Suter to help shore up the bullpen as the other major moves from deadline day.

“Mahle has shown that he can get deeper in games. He’s been throwing the ball well lately. I think he’s a very functional piece for us,” Weiss said about Mahle.

As for Suter, he’s more of a multi-inning guy for Atlanta, according to Weiss.

“He’s a great clubhouse presence, a pro and very durable. He’s a multi-inning guy that can protect our ‘pen.”

However, the Braves didn’t acquire a starting pitcher, which was one of the team’s biggest needs.

Atlanta GM Explains Deadline

Although the Braves did make some big moves, Atlanta didn’t acquire a starter.

Braves President of Baseball Operations, Alex Anthopoulos, spoke to reporters about the deadline and the moves they made.

“We didn’t go into the deadline with the thought that we have to get this or we have to get that,” Anthopoulos said. “We were just trying to make the team better. A few years ago, we could have gotten one of the elite starters in the game, but Drake Baldwin would have been going out the door. That’s not to say those are easy decisions. You’d like to get deals done. But there’s certain asks you say ‘yes’ to and those are the deals that you do. And there’s certain ones you say ‘no’ to.”

The Braves are 67-45 and 7.5 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL East.