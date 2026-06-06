Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before Pirates Game

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park.

The Braves won by a score of 6-3.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with one hit, one RBI and one walk.

Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 6/6 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Dubón CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Wynns C H. Kim SS S. Strider SP”

Riley has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order.

He is currently batting .206 with 48 hits, eight home runs, 33 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 64 games.

The 29-year-old is in his eighth season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

Social Media On Riley

Here’s what people have been saying about Riley recently:

Ken Sugiura: “Austin Riley may be finding his way. He hit two balls 106 mph Wednesday and Thursday, both loud outs. He was working with Tim Hyers before Friday’s game on using the whole field and then hit a sharp double to right in the game. Also didn’t strike out.”

@ATLHeadband: “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Austin Riley will be just fine. I’m afraid it takes quite a while for players to bounce back after major surgeries. Bookmark this tweet if you wish and come back and clown me but I will not give up on him.”

@Atlantaholic69: “Austin Riley is so washed it’s not even funny”

@ChoppinBravos: “Austin Riley may just be cooked man. He’s unbelievably bad.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the best team in the MLB (and at the top of the National League East) with a 43-21 record in 64 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 20-11 in 31 games at home).

After two more games with the Pirates, the Braves will visit the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.