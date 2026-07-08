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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change During Pirates Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 17: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at PNC Park).

They most recently lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 12-4.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with two hits and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits for a single in the second inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on June 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 7/8 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Bart C J. Mateo SS G. Holmes SP”

Riley has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order.

The two-time MLB All-Star enters the day batting .212 with 69 hits, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 37 runs and five stolen bases in 90 games.

He is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (all with Atlanta).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAustin Riley #27 reacts with Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves following the 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on July 1, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@sircharles_cat: “This should be the lineup on most days. Can’t continue to play Dom at this point.”

@notdrakebaldwin: “We want Jim Jarvis

@TeeLowLoreman: “Can we start winning again? Kthanksbye!”

@InMyEpinion: “Riley not at AAA yet?! Damn.”

Braves Right Now

GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 07: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change During Pirates Series

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