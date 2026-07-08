Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change During Pirates Series

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at PNC Park).

They most recently lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 12-4.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with two hits and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 7/8 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Bart C J. Mateo SS G. Holmes SP”

Riley has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order.

The two-time MLB All-Star enters the day batting .212 with 69 hits, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 37 runs and five stolen bases in 90 games.

He is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (all with Atlanta).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@sircharles_cat: “This should be the lineup on most days. Can’t continue to play Dom at this point.”

@notdrakebaldwin: “We want Jim Jarvis”

@TeeLowLoreman: “Can we start winning again? Kthanksbye!”

@InMyEpinion: “Riley not at AAA yet?! Damn.”

Braves Right Now