Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change In The Middle Of Padres Series

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the San Diego Padres at Truist Park.

They are coming off an 8-3 loss on Tuesday.

Austin Riley (who batted 4th) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/22 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski DH M. Dubón LF J. Jarvis SS B. Hicklen RF M. Pérez SP”

Riley has been moved down to the 5th spot in the order on Wednesday.

He is currently batting .213 with 77 hits, 12 home runs, 47 RBIs, 43 runs and six stolen bases in 100 games this year.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 8th MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@MinSub4: “Atlanta Braves lineup tonight: 5905 career MLB games, 121.2 combined career fWAR Gwinnett Stripers lineup tonight: 7041 career MLB games, 123.1 combined career fWAR”

@Drake__Baldwin: “Austin Riley has to be moved down. If he stays hot then it’s great and can lengthen your lineup and takes care of whatever mental block he has when he gets moved up in the lineup”

@ChoppinBravos: “Yeah Dominic Smith and Mateo’s days are #’d”

@dusty_stanfill: “Martin Perez is back from the injured list tonight”

@BarofsoapGDP: “Need a big Braves win tonight”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 58-42 record in 100 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-20 in 50 games at Truist Park).

The four-game series between the Braves and Padres will end on Thursday afternoon.