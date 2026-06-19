Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Brewers Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will be back at Truist Park to host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series.

The Braves most recently dropped two games (also at home) to the San Francisco Giants.

They lost Wednesday night’s game by a score of 7-5.

Austin Riley (who batted 5th) finished with three hits, one RBI and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/19 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Smith DH M. Dubón CF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF E. White LF J. Mateo SS M. Pérez SP”

Despite his strong performance, Riley has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order on Friday.

The two-time All-Star comes into the series batting .211 with 56 hits, eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 73 games.

Looking At Riley

Riley is one of the most important players on the Braves.

He had once been among the top third basemen in the entire MLB.

That said, Riley has struggled over the last few seasons.

If the Braves want to make a deep run in 2026, they will likely need him to return to form.

Social Media On Riley

Here’s what people have been saying about Riley:

@SleeperBraves: “Austin Riley had 2 of the top 7 hardest hit balls in yesterday’s game 110.3 MPH single in the 8th 104.3 MPH single in the 6th Is this the start of Riley turning his season around?”

Mark Bowman: “Austin Riley’s last four exit velos going back to this afternoon’s double: 111 mph (double), 100 mph (F8), 96.3 mph (single), 104.3 mph (single)”

@Eric35_Yu: “It’s encouraging that Riley performed well against breaking balls more than anything else. (Although his last at-bat was a bit disappointing.)”

@MHIIisKing: “I am not sure what has happened to Austin Riley but it might be the biggest falloff in sports history”

Braves Right Now

The Braves at the top of the National League East with a 46-27 record in 73 games.

They are just 4-6 over their last ten.