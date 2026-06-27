Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Giants Series

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants in California.

The Braves are coming off a series where they lost all three games to the San Diego Padres.

Most recently, the Braves lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 5-2.

Austin Riley (who batted 5th) finished with two walks and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/26 M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Baldwin C A. Riley 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS R. López SP”

Riley has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order for Friday’s game.

The two-time MLB All-Star enters the series batting .214 with 61 hits, eight home runs, 36 RBIs, 32 runs and four stolen bases in 79 games.

He is in his 8th MLB season (all with the Braves).

In 2021, Riley helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@carsontalksball: “Why is Rowdy not starting at DH”

@Ret_Army_CPT: “So, we still haven’t added a new bat in the lineup or any new pitching? This team is going to be middle of the division by years end all because the front office has zero clue what this team needs. Olson needs protection and he has none and we need at least two more starters.”

@JodyGainey: “Kim in the lineup we have already quit”

Braves Right Now