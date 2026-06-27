Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Giants Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves looks on after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants in California.

The Braves are coming off a series where they lost all three games to the San Diego Padres.

Most recently, the Braves lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 5-2.

Austin Riley (who batted 5th) finished with two walks and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/26 M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Baldwin C A. Riley 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS R. López SP”

Riley has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order for Friday’s game.

The two-time MLB All-Star enters the series batting .214 with 61 hits, eight home runs, 36 RBIs, 32 runs and four stolen bases in 79 games.

He is in his 8th MLB season (all with the Braves).

In 2021, Riley helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three run home run during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@carsontalksball: “Why is Rowdy not starting at DH”

@Ret_Army_CPT: “So, we still haven’t added a new bat in the lineup or any new pitching? This team is going to be middle of the division by years end all because the front office has zero clue what this team needs. Olson needs protection and he has none and we need at least two more starters.”

@JodyGainey: “Kim in the lineup we have already quit”

Braves Right Now

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Giants Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x