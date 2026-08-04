Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Marlins Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will host the Miami Marlins at Truist Park for the first game of their series.

The Braves had the day off on Monday following a series where they swept the Washington Nationals.

They most recently won by a score of 4-2 on Sunday.

Austin Riley (who batted 8th) finished with one hit and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 8/4 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS G. Holmes SP”

Riley has moved around in the lineup a lot this season.

That said, he remains in the 8th spot to open up Tuesday’s series with the Marlins.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .216 with 87 hits, 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, 44 runs and seven stolen bases in 111 games.

Riley is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (all with the Braves).

The 29-year-old has struggled in a big way this season.

At one point, Riley was among the top hitters in the National League.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@scottcoleman55: “There is no reason for HSK to be on the roster if they aren’t going to try him for a few starts. He doesn’t do any one thing well enough to be valuable on the bench. Should’ve just held onto Eli White with his speed and glove if that’s the case”

@SleeperBraves: “Braves lineup tonight. No Lane Thomas and Jim Jarvis is still starting at SS”

@ChoppinBravos: “I thought they might play Lane Thomas or Sean Murphy or HSK. I was wrong. Dominic Smith is too valuable and they clearly have no interest in not running these other guys into the ground despite an offseason emphasis on this.”