Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Mets Series

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees in the Bronx (on Sunday).

Austin Riley (who batted 8th) finished with one strikeout and no hits.

Braves Announce Riley Decision

For Monday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 8/10 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS S. Murphy C B. Elder SP”

Riley has been moved up to the 7th spot in the order on Monday.

The two-time MLB All-Star has moved around in the lineup a lot this season.

He comes into the series batting .220 with 93 hits, 14 home runs, 57 RBIs, 47 runs and seven stolen bases in 117 games.

Riley (who is 29) was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all eight seasons of his MLB career with the Braves.

In 2021, Riley played a major role in the franchise winning the World Series over the Houston Astros.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@b_outliers: “Braves have absolutely nothing special at DH with Dom Snith, which means priority number 1 in my opinion, is between now and October, get Sean Murphy as many at-bats as possible so he can mostly catch in October and Baldwin can mostly DH”

@a_gilmore8: “Walt is getting closer. Swap Jarvis for Yaz (moving Dubon to SS) and this is the lineup that we should be using in the playoffs.”

@drew_dank: “This is the WS lineup, less Dom Smith DH nights please”

@4ABlueCheckMark: “Mets are finally gonna decide to go on a streak this week and it’s gonna be thanks to The Braves. Another game with 2 runs and 6 hits”