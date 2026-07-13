Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Gets Delivered Brutally Honest Message

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves played the final game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Braves won by a score of 4-3 (and avoided a sweep).

Austin Riley finished with one walk and one run.

Austin Riley Gets Delivered Brutally Honest Message

In a recent episode of Chuck & Chernoff (on 680 The Fan), Matt Chernoff made a brutally honest statement about Riley.

Chernoff: “I would give anything for an average Austin. Because the last couple of years, as bad as it was for Austin, it was average. It wasn’t good. It wasn’t bottom of the barrel. It was just okay. But the player we’re watching today is unplayable. And the only reason he is playing is because the financial commitment… I would not be shocked at the deadline or at some point if Alex just picks up a middle of the pack guy who can play some third because in the playoffs, you cannot in your right mind put Austin Riley on the field knowing he is what he is today.”

Riley is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (all with the Braves).

He goes into the All-Star break batting .207 with 71 hits, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, 38 runs and six stolen bases in 95 games.

At one point, the 29-year-old was among the best hitters in the National League.

If the Braves are to make a deep run in the 2026 MLB playoffs, they will likely need Riley to step up his play.

The 29-year-old is a two-time All-Star.

Braves Going Into Break

Even with Riley’s struggles, the Braves remain one of the elite teams in baseball.

They head into the All-Star break with a 55-40 record in 95 games, which has them as the first-place team in the National League East.

On Friday, the Braves will resume action when they host the Texas Rangers.