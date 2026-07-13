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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Gets Delivered Brutally Honest Message

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Two of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves played the final game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Braves won by a score of 4-3 (and avoided a sweep).

Austin Riley finished with one walk and one run.

Austin Riley Gets Delivered Brutally Honest Message

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on July 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

In a recent episode of Chuck & Chernoff (on 680 The Fan), Matt Chernoff made a brutally honest statement about Riley.

Chernoff: “I would give anything for an average Austin. Because the last couple of years, as bad as it was for Austin, it was average. It wasn’t good. It wasn’t bottom of the barrel. It was just okay. But the player we’re watching today is unplayable. And the only reason he is playing is because the financial commitment… I would not be shocked at the deadline or at some point if Alex just picks up a middle of the pack guy who can play some third because in the playoffs, you cannot in your right mind put Austin Riley on the field knowing he is what he is today.”

Riley is in the middle of his eighth MLB season (all with the Braves).

He goes into the All-Star break batting .207 with 71 hits, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, 38 runs and six stolen bases in 95 games.

At one point, the 29-year-old was among the best hitters in the National League.

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on April 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

If the Braves are to make a deep run in the 2026 MLB playoffs, they will likely need Riley to step up his play.

The 29-year-old is a two-time All-Star.

Braves Going Into Break

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves slides safely into home to score on a two RBI double by Eli White #36 of the Atlanta Braves during the third inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on July 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Even with Riley’s struggles, the Braves remain one of the elite teams in baseball.

They head into the All-Star break with a 55-40 record in 95 games, which has them as the first-place team in the National League East.

On Friday, the Braves will resume action when they host the Texas Rangers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Gets Delivered Brutally Honest Message

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