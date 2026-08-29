Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Bold Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 6-4 win on Friday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had one of his best games of the 2026 season.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Acuna doubled against a four-seamer and produced a pair of 100+ exit velos in his first three-hit game of the season. Most encouraging might have been the 30.1 ft./sec sprint speed on this great play. His fastest sprint speed since hitting 30.3 ft./sec while running to first on a groundout on Sept. 27, 2025”

Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Acuña Jr. Statement

Also on Friday, an interview of Austin Riley with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was released (via Bleacher Report).

Riley was asked about Acuña Jr.

Betts: “And then having Acuña back, what’s it been like having him back? I know he was out for a little while. When he comes back, what does he bring to the lineup, to the field, to everything for you guys?”

Riley: “A lot. It’s tough to replace a Ronald. I’ve said that multiple times. Just what he can do. Not only presence in the box for a pitcher, just having him at the top of the lineup. If he gets on, walk, he gets on base, next thing you know he’s on second. He can flip a game really quick, not just with one swing of a bat, with his speed, with his arm.”

Play

Looking At Acuña Jr.

Acuña Jr. is in the middle of his 9th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

The five-time MLB All-Star is batting .235 with 73 hits, 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, 47 runs and 18 stolen bases in 82 game this year.

Looking At Riley

Riley is in the middle of his 8th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

The 2021 World Series Champion is batting .221 with 105 hits, 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, 54 runs and eight stolen bases in 133 games.