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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Bold Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 19: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hugs Austin Riley #27 after hitting a walk-off homer in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on May 19, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 6-4 win on Friday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had one of his best games of the 2026 season.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Acuna doubled against a four-seamer and produced a pair of 100+ exit velos in his first three-hit game of the season. Most encouraging might have been the 30.1 ft./sec sprint speed on this great play. His fastest sprint speed since hitting 30.3 ft./sec while running to first on a groundout on Sept. 27, 2025”

Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Acuña Jr. Statement

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves makes a diving catch during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also on Friday, an interview of Austin Riley with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was released (via Bleacher Report).

Riley was asked about Acuña Jr.

Betts: “And then having Acuña back, what’s it been like having him back? I know he was out for a little while. When he comes back, what does he bring to the lineup, to the field, to everything for you guys?”

Riley: “A lot. It’s tough to replace a Ronald. I’ve said that multiple times. Just what he can do. Not only presence in the box for a pitcher, just having him at the top of the lineup. If he gets on, walk, he gets on base, next thing you know he’s on second. He can flip a game really quick, not just with one swing of a bat, with his speed, with his arm.”

Looking At Acuña Jr.

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 reacts with Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves at the conclusion of the 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Acuña Jr. is in the middle of his 9th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

The five-time MLB All-Star is batting .235 with 73 hits, 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, 47 runs and 18 stolen bases in 82 game this year.

Looking At Riley

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a RBI ground-rule double in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley is in the middle of his 8th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

The 2021 World Series Champion is batting .221 with 105 hits, 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, 54 runs and eight stolen bases in 133 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Bold Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

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