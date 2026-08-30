Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Chipper Jones Statement

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park.

The Braves won by a score of 3-2.

They also swept the Rockies in three games.

Austin Riley Makes Chipper Jones Statement

During their series with the Rockies, an interview of Austin Riley with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was released (via Bleacher Report).

Riley was asked about Braves legend Chipper Jones.

Betts: “In July earlier this year during BP, you have him around, and I’m sure a bunch of other people, but Chipper in specific. What has he done for you? Is he just someone you talk to? You call when you’re going through something? Do you ask him questions?”

Riley: “Oh yeah, for sure… Once a home stand, he pops in and out. For me, the biggest thing that I’ve gained from him is just the approach and mental side of the game, that chess match that he was so good at. Nowadays everybody’s throwing 100. It’s a four-seam, it’s a two-seam, it’s a cutter. You got guys coming out of the pen that are throwing three different fastballs. It’s like, how do I game-plan for that? So I think he’s been really good at that. I naturally have a slide in my load. So him being able to talk about just slow feet, lower-body stuff, trying to keep my head as still as possible. That’s what I’ve really valued, learning stuff from him from a hitting standpoint. Like I said, he’s one of the best to ever do it.”

Play

Jones is one of the most beloved players in Braves history, so fans will likely enjoy hearing Riley’s comments.

Looking At Riley

Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Braves (and helped them win the 2021 World Series).

Right now, Riley is batting .220 with 106 hits, 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, 55 runs and nine stolen bases in 135 games this year.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with an 82-55 record in 137 games.

They will host the San Francisco Giants on Monday.