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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Freddie Freeman Statement

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Austin Riley #27 and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates the team's 3-2 win against the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series at Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 7-1 loss on Tuesday.

Austin Riley finished with one hit and two strikeouts in three at-bats.

Braves Star Riley Makes Freddie Freeman Statement

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Austin Riley #27 after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game Six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

In a recent interview with Mookie Betts (via Bleacher Report), Riley was asked about his former teammate Freddie Freeman.

Riley: “Just the consistency. Coming up and playing with him early on, I caught myself not wanting to disappoint him… He was the guy, he was the face of the franchise. Coming up, I just wanted to make sure I did right by him… But at the same time, he was always there. He was a great teammate, and just being able to learn from him… Seeing the consistency in a cage routine, it’s almost like stubbornness… Whether you’re going well or not, he’s like, I’m staying the same.”

Looking At Freeman

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves awaits the pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium on October 06, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.

Freeman was picked in the 2nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Braves.

In that span, Freeman established himself as one of the best players of all time (and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series).

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves hugs his wife Chelsea following Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to advance to the 2021 World Series.

Freeman has been with the Dodgers for five seasons.

He has helped them win two straight World Series titles.

There is no question that Freeman is a future Hall of Famer.

Braves Right Now

GettyChandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays slides safely into third as Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves awaits the ball during the third inning at Truist Park on September 8, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with an 85-60 record in 145 games.

They have two more games with the Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Freddie Freeman Statement

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