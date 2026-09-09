Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Freddie Freeman Statement

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 7-1 loss on Tuesday.

Austin Riley finished with one hit and two strikeouts in three at-bats.

Braves Star Riley Makes Freddie Freeman Statement

In a recent interview with Mookie Betts (via Bleacher Report), Riley was asked about his former teammate Freddie Freeman.

Riley: “Just the consistency. Coming up and playing with him early on, I caught myself not wanting to disappoint him… He was the guy, he was the face of the franchise. Coming up, I just wanted to make sure I did right by him… But at the same time, he was always there. He was a great teammate, and just being able to learn from him… Seeing the consistency in a cage routine, it’s almost like stubbornness… Whether you’re going well or not, he’s like, I’m staying the same.”

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Looking At Freeman

Freeman was picked in the 2nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Braves.

In that span, Freeman established himself as one of the best players of all time (and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series).

Freeman has been with the Dodgers for five seasons.

He has helped them win two straight World Series titles.

There is no question that Freeman is a future Hall of Famer.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with an 85-60 record in 145 games.

They have two more games with the Rays.