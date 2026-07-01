Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Cardinals Game

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 5-3 at Truist Park.

Austin Riley finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

He has struggled in a big way this season.

Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Brutally Honest Statement

After the game, Riley made an honest statement (via Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game).

Riley: “Personally, it hasn’t been good. It’s been terrible. Awful, Everything in between. You know, I’m just trying to figure it out, trying to get in a good position to be able to compete up there. Obviously, (I’m) not doing that right now. So, just trying to trying to take it day-by-day and work every day with Tim (Hyers) and those guys, and in the cage. At some point, you would think it would start turning.”

Riley is batting just .207 with 62 hits, eight home runs, 37 RBIs, 33 runs and four stolen bases in 83 games this season.

The two-time MLB All-Star was once among the best hitters in the National League.

He also helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title.

Social Media On Riley

Here’s what people have been saying about Riley:

@SportsTalkATL: “One day Austin Riley will look like a competent player. Today is not that day (maybe)”

Grant McAuley: “You may not want to hear it, it may not change your feelings about it, but there is no one more aware and wanting to break out of this slump than Austin Riley. Unlike the last two years, when injuries were part of the equation, he’s going through his worst stretch since 2019.”

@Lambo3195: “I hate to say it but it may be time to part ways with Austin Riley”

@andrew_constant: “The truth hurts. Austin Riley is unplayable right now. Can’t hit fastballs, can’t lay off pitches outside the zone, isn’t playing elite defense. I can’t believe this is the world we live in.”