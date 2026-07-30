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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Statement After Getting Benched

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves looks on after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a four-game series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

The Braves will look to get back on track after losing two out of three games to the Mets at Citi Field in New York.

Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Statement

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves drives in the go-ahead run with a double in the 11th inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 7/30 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski LF J. Jarvis SS G. Holmes SP”

Riley is out of the lineup on Thursday.

Following the news, he was asked for his thoughts.

Via 680 The Fan:Austin Riley on getting the day off today to @BarrettSallee

Q: “I know you’re getting a day off today. Just a mental break after the road trip?”

Riley: “Yeah, I think so. I mean, obviously, I think it was more or less of the last three games. Obviously, they weren’t good… just more of a mental break.””

Riley is in the middle of his 8th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

He comes into the series batting .212 with 83 hits, 12 home runs, 50 RBIs, 43 runs and seven stolen bases in 108 games.

Social Media Reacts To Riley’s Comments

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Two of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@Luckismyfriend: “He should be benched period! He’s finished.”

@JonNupe: “I wish my employer gave me the day off for underperforming”

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@thedirtyhamhock: “The issues that plagued him when he was first called up have resurfaced. Teams are going to keep pounding down and away until and unless he lays off those pitches. Fangraphs has him at .4 WAR, that’s 500th of all eligible on the same site.”

@Lay_Z21: “Loser mentality. Dude starts every at bat 0-2”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Statement After Getting Benched

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