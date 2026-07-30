Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Statement After Getting Benched

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a four-game series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

The Braves will look to get back on track after losing two out of three games to the Mets at Citi Field in New York.

Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Statement

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 7/30 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski LF J. Jarvis SS G. Holmes SP”

Riley is out of the lineup on Thursday.

Following the news, he was asked for his thoughts.

Via 680 The Fan: “Austin Riley on getting the day off today to @BarrettSallee

Q: “I know you’re getting a day off today. Just a mental break after the road trip?”

Riley: “Yeah, I think so. I mean, obviously, I think it was more or less of the last three games. Obviously, they weren’t good… just more of a mental break.””

Riley is in the middle of his 8th season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

He comes into the series batting .212 with 83 hits, 12 home runs, 50 RBIs, 43 runs and seven stolen bases in 108 games.

Social Media Reacts To Riley’s Comments

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@Luckismyfriend: “He should be benched period! He’s finished.”

@JonNupe: “I wish my employer gave me the day off for underperforming”

@thedirtyhamhock: “The issues that plagued him when he was first called up have resurfaced. Teams are going to keep pounding down and away until and unless he lays off those pitches. Fangraphs has him at .4 WAR, that’s 500th of all eligible on the same site.”

@Lay_Z21: “Loser mentality. Dude starts every at bat 0-2”