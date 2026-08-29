Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Makes Honest Walt Weiss Statement

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves opened up a new series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park.

The Braves won by a score of 6-4.

Austin Riley Makes Honest Walt Weiss Statement

Recently, Austin Riley did an interview with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts (via Bleacher Report).

Riley was asked about manager Walt Weiss.

He shared high praise.

Betts: “Walt Weiss. Tell me about him. He’s the new skipper this year, and he’s kind of taken you guys through not playing well to playing well. How has he been through the whole process?”

Riley: “He’s been unbelievable. He’s been just great, really. Whenever they were going through that whole deal of who was going to be our manager, if we were going to stay in-house, that’s who I wanted. Obviously I’ve been with him my whole career when he was the bench coach. Just super knowledgeable of the game. He’s kind of got that nice blend of old school a little bit, but also understands the new school of the game and how to mesh that… I had a really good conversation with him early on, about a month or so ago, of just chasing old feels of ’21, ’22, ’23. He gave me some advice. He did that in his career, and how you can kind of run down a rabbit hole and how it can spiral. So it kind of changed my perspective on hitting a little bit. My body’s changed. I’ve had a wrist injury. I’ve had a lower abdominal injury… So it’s like trying not to learn my swing, but just understanding that old feels and old cues may not work now. It’s how to find what works for me. And that’s been something from him that’s been huge for me. And there’s just no panic.”

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Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves have been fantastic in their first season under Weiss.

They are at the top of the National League East with an 80-55 record in 135 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 6-4 (and they are 46-23 in 69 games at home).