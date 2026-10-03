Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Sends Out 3-Word Message Before Dodgers Series

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will open up their NLDS Series in California.

The Braves are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Philadelphia Phillies (at Truist Park).

Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley Sends Out 3-Word Message

Ahead of their series with the Dodgers, Braves star Austin Riley sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Nothing like October🙏🏽”

Riley’s post had over 3,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@artvmy4: “Absolutely nothing like October… Beat the brakes off the Odgers!! See that ball coming to you slow and knock the cover off it! Good luck”

@williamhaw: “Go Braves!”

@chasegrande14: “Keep it rolling big dawg😤”

@taybake21: “We’re all behind you bud, post season is a fresh slate. Leave the rest behind and be the player we all know you are. Big fan bud, love seeing the energy in this group. #CHOP”

@docprettygirl80: “The best third baseman! We are cheering for our Braves from Georgia ❤️❤️❤️❤️!! Chop on Riley!!!”

@maggiejbarnes: “BRAVES BRAVES BRAVES!!! Choptober 🙌”

Looking At Riley

Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 8th year at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

The former World Series Champion finished the regular season batting .219 with 124 hits, 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, 64 runs and nine stolen bases in 159 games.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves are looking to win their first title since the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

Last year, they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.