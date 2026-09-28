Austin Riley’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post For The Atlanta Braves Star

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their final game of the 2026 regular season when they lost to the Miami Marlins (in Florida) by a score of 5-3.

The Braves will now open up a playoff series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park.

Riley’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt IG Post

Earlier this month, news came out that Austin Riley was nominated for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award.

Atlanta Braves Foundation wrote (on September 14): “For all his efforts to give back to Braves Country, Austin Riley has been named the Braves nominee for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award!”

Riley’s wife (Anna) sent out a heartfelt post for Riley earlier this week.

She wrote (in a joint post with Austin): “so proud of all the work you do on & off the field!!!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Brewer Hicklen: “Congrats man! Well deserved!”

@kenzieheim: “The most perfect fam!!! Cheering for yall! ❤️❤️”

@ambermaebum: “Congratulations Riley Fam ❤️”

@jamie_alt_lane: “Braves Country is proud of you!”

@susan_rodgers48: “Congratulations Austin you’re amazing and have such a beautiful family!⚾️🪓👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

@tarawooley: “Beautiful family! Congratulations!! 🎉💞😊 Such a well-deserved honor and accomplishment!”

Looking At Riley

Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

The two-time MLB All-Star finished the regular season batting .219 with 124 hits, 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, 64 runs and nine stolen bases in 159 games.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves finished the regular season with a 94-68 record.

They won the National League East division title.

After missing the 2025 MLB playoffs, the Braves look like a true contender to win the World Series this year.