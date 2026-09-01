Braves Get Positive Update on 2-Time All-Star Ahead of Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves got a positive injury update on an All-Star pitcher.

Atlanta is set to kick off a two-game series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday on the road before a pivotal three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves are still atop the NL East, but the Phillies have closed the gap. Luckily for Atlanta, they could get an impact All-Star reliever back before the year is up.

Braves Could Get Robert Suarez Back

Robert Suarez has been on the injured list since June 26, retroactive to June 23, due to right elbow inflammation.

Suarez has been an impact reliever for the Braves, and Atlanta is hoping he can return before the regular season ends.

“Will throw the first of two bullpen sessions on Sept. 1. The remaining plan is fluid, but the reliever and the team are both confident he could be activated before the end of the regular season,” the MLB.com injury update article read.

Getting Suarez back would be a massive boost to Atlanta’s bullpen. He’s a two-time MLB All-Star and was the NL saves leader in 2025.

Suarez hasn’t pitched since June 19 due to the injury. This season, the right-hander is 4-0 with a 0.56 ERA in 31 games and is 4-for-5 saves and has been dominant.

If the Braves can get Suarez back for the final few weeks and into the playoffs, it will strengthen Atlanta’s bullpen and make them that much harder to play against.

Atlanta Right Now

The Braves are atop the NL East, but the gap is narrowing with the Phillies playing great baseball.

Atlanta is coming off a lopsided 7-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday in a makeup game. Dylan Lee struggled in the game as he thought he was tipping pitches.

“It’s just something I’m doing with my mechanics,” Lee said. “They obviously see something. So I’m gonna just work on it, talk with our guys and get it cleaned up.”

Despite Lee struggling, Braves manager Walt Weiss is confident he will figure it out.

“Dylan’s been great for us for several years now,” Weiss said. “For much of this year, he’s been one of the best relievers in the game. He’s going to be fine.”

Lee allowed 1 run on 2 hits in 0.1 innings, as it was a disappointing outing for the reliever. He’s now 5-0 with a 2.86 ERA in 65 games this season.

Atlanta is 82-56 and 4 games up on the Phillies for the top spot in the NL East.