Atlanta Braves Get Robert Suarez Update Before Diamondbacks Series

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Braves got an update on right-handed relief pitcher Robert Suarez, who is currently on the injured list.

Atlanta Braves Receive Robert Suarez Update Ahead of Diamondbacks Series

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop wrote on X: “Good afternoon and happy Friday to you all. Braves reliever Robert Suarez just completed a throwing session here at Truist Park”

Bishop added: “Suarez threw from 60 feet Thursday, 75 feet Friday. “So far so good,” Walt Weiss said.”

From MLB.com’s Mark Bowman on Wednesday: “Robert Suarez will resume throwing tomorrow. He’s been sidelined since late June. So, he’ll need time to build up before being cleared to throw off a mound and then face live hitters. Still hope he returns at some point this year. The hope is he’s rested long enough to at least play catch pain free.”

Looking at Braves RHP Robert Suarez

Suarez, 35, has been on the injured list since June 26 with right forearm tightness.

He has a 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 innings across 31 appearances this season.

Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022. He posted a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in his rookie year.

The right-hander had a 4.32 ERA over 27 2/3 innings in 2023. He bounced back with an All-Star season in 2024, recording a 2.77 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 35 saves over 65 innings.

Suarez had another All-Star season in 2025, recording a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 40 saves across 69 2/3 innings.

The right-hander signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves over the winter.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the New York Mets at Truist Park.

Atlanta has won seven of its last 10 games.

The Braves are currently in first place in the National League East with a 73-48 record. They hold a nine-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

After playing the Diamondbacks, the Braves will hit the road for a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.