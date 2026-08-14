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Atlanta Braves Get Robert Suarez Update Before Diamondbacks Series

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Athletics v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 30: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning of a game against the Athletics at Truist Park on March 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Braves got an update on right-handed relief pitcher Robert Suarez, who is currently on the injured list.

Atlanta Braves Receive Robert Suarez Update Ahead of Diamondbacks Series

Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 05: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves prepares to deliver a pitch during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop wrote on X: “Good afternoon and happy Friday to you all. Braves reliever Robert Suarez just completed a throwing session here at Truist Park”

Bishop added: “Suarez threw from 60 feet Thursday, 75 feet Friday. “So far so good,” Walt Weiss said.”

From MLB.com’s Mark Bowman on Wednesday: “Robert Suarez will resume throwing tomorrow. He’s been sidelined since late June. So, he’ll need time to build up before being cleared to throw off a mound and then face live hitters. Still hope he returns at some point this year. The hope is he’s rested long enough to at least play catch pain free.”

Looking at Braves RHP Robert Suarez

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 26: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the ninth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Suarez, 35, has been on the injured list since June 26 with right forearm tightness.

He has a 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 innings across 31 appearances this season.

Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022. He posted a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in his rookie year.

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs - Game Two

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 01: Robert Suarez #75 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field on October 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The right-hander had a 4.32 ERA over 27 2/3 innings in 2023. He bounced back with an All-Star season in 2024, recording a 2.77 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 35 saves over 65 innings.

Suarez had another All-Star season in 2025, recording a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 40 saves across 69 2/3 innings.

The right-hander signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves over the winter.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 05: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves calls for Didier Fuentes #72 from the bullpen in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the New York Mets at Truist Park.

Atlanta has won seven of its last 10 games.

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 12: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a double during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves are currently in first place in the National League East with a 73-48 record. They hold a nine-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

After playing the Diamondbacks, the Braves will hit the road for a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Get Robert Suarez Update Before Diamondbacks Series

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