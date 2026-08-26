Alex Rodriguez Makes Feelings Clear On Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park.

The Braves are coming off a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night.

There is a very good chance that the two teams could meet in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Alex Rodriguez Makes Feelings Clear On Chipper

Earlier this month, Alex Rodriguez shared high praise for Braves legend Chipper Jones (via Pure Athlete).

Rodriguez: “When I witness the best players in the world that’s ever played, I’m talking about Barry Bonds, Griffey, Edgar Martinez, Chipper Jones, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, the three superstars you pitched with—Maddux, Glavine, Smoltz—they all have one thing in common. The through line is they were all black belt fundamentalists. At the end of the day, no one knows pitching more than Greg Maddux. No one knows hitting more than Chipper Jones from both sides of the plate. And when you’re able to have the fundamentals as a foundation, then ultimately you’ve kind of set the floor. It’s just no matter how high you’re going to go, but the fundamentals set the floor… You never look at Chipper Jones’ card and be like, ‘Oh, .330, oh .220, oh .400, 100.’ No, everything’s going to be like right around .300. And that goes back to his fundamentals.”

Play

Braves fans will likely enjoy hearing those comments from Rodriguez.

Jones spent his entire 19-year career with the Braves.

Looking At Chipper

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 1990 MLB Draft out of high school.

He made his MLB debut during the 1993 season (and won the World Series in 1995).

The 54-year-old made his first All-Star Game in 1996.

Jones went on to make eight total All-Star Games, two Silver Sluggers (and the 1999 National League MVP Award).

He retired after the 2012 MLB season.

Over 2,499 career games, Jones batted .303 with 2,726 hits, 468 home runs, 1,623 RBIs, 1,619 runs and 150 stolen bases.