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Atlanta Braves Demote Strikeout Artist During Dodgers Series For Surprise Reason

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Walt Weiss, Atlanta Braves manager
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Atlanta Braves Demote Strikeout Artist for surprise reason during Los Angeles Dodgers series.

The Atlanta Braves kicked off their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a bang, securing a 4-3 victory the day after they won the Little League Classic against the Milwaukee Brewers. At the same time, the Braves announced news regarding Rolddy Munoz.

Tonight is Game 2 between the Braves and Dodgers, with the broadcast scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM Eastern Time, 4:15 PM Pacific Time.

Atlanta Braves Demote Strikeout Artist

Seattle Mariners v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 7: Rolddy Muñoz #70 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the ninth inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on September 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

On the day of their first game against the Dodgers, the Braves announced news regarding Munoz.

The MiLB Transactions Log website says the Braves announced Munoz’s demotion: “RHP Rolddy Muñoz assigned to Columbus Clingstones from Gwinnett Stripers.”

Looking at Rolddy Munoz & His Impressive Arm

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 2: Rolddy Muñoz #70 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 2, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Munoz is a 26-year-old pitcher who has been with the Braves organization for seven years. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound pitcher has pitched Triple-A baseball this year, in addition to one MLB game.

He has been extraordinary at the Triple-A level. In 38 games, he has recorded 62 strikeouts, eight holds, five saves, and a 3.65 ERA in 44.1 innings.

In his one MLB game this year, Munoz recorded three strikeouts and one walk in two innings. Additionally, he surrendered five hits and three runs, including one home run.

Why the Atlanta Braves Demoted Rolddy Munoz

Simply put, Munoz has solid strikeout numbers, yet, he still has some control issues.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Atlanta Braves Demote Strikeout Artist During Dodgers Series For Surprise Reason

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