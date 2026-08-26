Atlanta Braves Demote Strikeout Artist During Dodgers Series For Surprise Reason

The Atlanta Braves kicked off their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a bang, securing a 4-3 victory the day after they won the Little League Classic against the Milwaukee Brewers. At the same time, the Braves announced news regarding Rolddy Munoz.

Tonight is Game 2 between the Braves and Dodgers, with the broadcast scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM Eastern Time, 4:15 PM Pacific Time.

Atlanta Braves Demote Strikeout Artist

On the day of their first game against the Dodgers, the Braves announced news regarding Munoz.

The MiLB Transactions Log website says the Braves announced Munoz’s demotion: “RHP Rolddy Muñoz assigned to Columbus Clingstones from Gwinnett Stripers.”

Looking at Rolddy Munoz & His Impressive Arm

Munoz is a 26-year-old pitcher who has been with the Braves organization for seven years. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound pitcher has pitched Triple-A baseball this year, in addition to one MLB game.

He has been extraordinary at the Triple-A level. In 38 games, he has recorded 62 strikeouts, eight holds, five saves, and a 3.65 ERA in 44.1 innings.

In his one MLB game this year, Munoz recorded three strikeouts and one walk in two innings. Additionally, he surrendered five hits and three runs, including one home run.

Why the Atlanta Braves Demoted Rolddy Munoz

Simply put, Munoz has solid strikeout numbers, yet, he still has some control issues.