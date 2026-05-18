Braves Make Ronald Acuna Jr. Announcement Before Marlins Game

The Atlanta Braves got a big boost to their roster ahead of their series against the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta is set to begin a four-game road series against the Marlins on Monday. Ahead of the series opener, the Braves announced the team has activated star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the injured list.

“The Braves today reinstated OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list and placed INF Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list, backdated to May 16, with a strained right forearm,” the Braves wrote on X.

Acuna being back is huge news to the Braves as he’s a key part of their offense. However, despite being activated off the IL, Acuna won’t be in the lineup on Monday for the series opener.

Instead, Atlanta’s lineup is as follows:

D. Baldwin C

O. Albies 2B

M. Olson 1B

A. Riley 3B

M. Harris II CF

M. Dubón LF

D. Smith DH

H. Kim SS

M. Yastrzemski RF

Pregame, Braves manager Walt Weiss said Acuna is day-to-day but might not be activated until Friday to keep him off the turf in Miami.

“A pregame update from Walt Weiss who says Ronald Acuña Jr. is “day-to-day” at this point. Weiss said it’s not out of the question Acuña plays in Miami, but the loanDepot Park turf is also a factor in maybe waiting to bring him back Friday at Truist Park,” Braves reporter Chad Bishop wrote on X.

Yet, just minutes later, the Braves decided to activate the star hitter who’s now available off the bench.

Acuna is available off the bench in Monday’s game now.

Braves Didn’t Think Acuna Injury Was Serious

Atlanta was placed on the IL on May 3 after an MRI revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury.

Despite the minor injury, Weiss felt like it was best to put Acuna on the IL and give him some time off.

“The MRI showed a Grade 1 strain, so not too serious, but serious enough that we had to put him on the list,” Weiss said. “It’s not going to be just a couple days. It’s gonna be more than that, so we need to put him on the IL, and hopefully it’ll be sooner than later. No idea with these soft tissue injuries how long they’re gonna take, but I think the silver lining is that the MRI showed it wasn’t too serious.”

Acuna is hitting .252 with 2 home runs and 9 RBIs in 127 at-bats this season. He’s a five-time All-Star and one-time NL MVP.

Atlanta Atop Power Rankings

The Braves have been one of the top teams in baseball this season, and Atlanta regained its top spot in MLB.com’s Power Rankings.

Atlanta fell to No. 2 last week, but regained the top spot, after picking up a series win over the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.

“How unstoppable have the Braves been so far? After winning series over both the Cubs and the Red Sox this week, the Braves have won 14 of their 16 series this season. They have lost only one series, to Seattle, at the beginning of the month, splitting the other one with Arizona,” the article read.

Atlanta is 32-15 and atop the NL East.