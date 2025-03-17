Braves’ $100 Million Star Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of Comeback

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has made a bold prediction ahead of his comeback from a torn ACL.

Acuna tore his ACL for the second time on May 26, 2024. As he started his rehab, Acuna told Venezuela-based trainer, Juan Aular, a bold prediction for his 2025 MLB season.

“We’re gonna do this again,” Acuna told Aular, via ESPN. “We’re gonna win MVP again.”

Acuna was named NL MVP in 2023, two years after he tore his ACL for the first time in 2021. Although he has now suffered the injury again, he has confidence he can make a strong comeback again.

Acuna is expected to rejoin the Braves sometime in May, so he will be behind the eight-ball in the MVP race. But, if he can play how he did in 2023, he could earn MVP honors, especially given the fact he’s coming back from a torn ACL.

Acuna is in the midst of an eight-year $100 million deal with the Braves. He’s set to earn $17 million in 2025 and 2026 before the Braves have two years of club options in 2027 and 2028 for the same amount.

Acuna hit .250 with 4 home runs and 15 RBIs in 192 ABs in 2024 before the injury.

Acuna Vows to Steal Less

Along with vowing to be the MVP again, Acuna has also made another bold prediction.

Acuna says he will be stealing less as he tries to avoid injuries, as he wants to be smarter on the basepaths.

“I’d rather steal 30 and play the whole season as opposed to trying to steal 70, injuring myself and missing the whole year,” Acuna said.

Although Acuna has declared he will steal fewer bases in order to stay healthy, some in the organisation don’t think that will happen. Instead, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos says Atlanta won’t hold him back if he does want to steal.

“We’re gonna make sure when he’s back, he’s full go, and that he can be himself and play the game he plays,” Anthopoulos said. “He’s very competitive, he’s a tremendous base-stealer, and we’re not gonna have any restrictions on him at all…

“I’ll believe it when I see it. And I don’t mean that in a bad way,” Anthopoulos said. “He’s just such a good base-stealer. From a medical standpoint, if he’s cleared and he’s fine, I think he’ll find a sweet spot that makes sense for him. But we haven’t told him anything specifically. Once he’s back, the plan is that he’s back with no restrictions.”

In his MVP season in 2023, Acuna stole 73 bases while hitting .337 with 41 home runs and 106 RBIs with the Braves.

Braves’ Acuna Doesn’t Think he’s Reached his Prime

Despite already winning MVP in his career, Acuna still thinks he hasn’t reached his prime.

Acuna is just 27 years old and thinks he still can be better. But, the focus for Acuna is staying healthy in 2025 and beyond.

“I know the type of player I can be,” Acuna said. “I still don’t feel like I’ve gotten to, like, my prime-prime. The most important thing is health.”

Acuna is expected to begin the season on the IL before getting a rehab assignment. As for when his return will be, it’s uncertain. But, the star player is eager to get back to the majors.

The Braves will open its season on the road on March 27 against the San Diego Padres.