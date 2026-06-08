Braves Star Ronald Acuna Jr. Handed Surprising News During Off Day

The Atlanta Braves are the top team in baseball, but one of their top players may not be going to the All-Star Game.

Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. has dealt with injuries this season, but he is still putting up incredible numbers and is a key reason for Atlanta’s success. However, despite that, MLB analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic doesn’t think he will be named to the All-Star Game.

“One thing you’ll be sure to notice on my teams is that some of the best overall players in the sport, like Ronald Acuña Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., aren’t on the rosters. Maybe one or two will find a way into the game, but with Tatis struggling to hit for power, Acuña spending time on the IL and Guerrero not performing at the level of the other top AL first basemen, they are currently on the outside of my All-Star rosters looking in,” Bowden wrote.

“When the actual All-Star rosters are announced, there will be deserving names left off the lists due to roster constraints — each team has 32 spots, 12 for pitchers and 20 for position players — and that is the case with the rosters I have put together here, which are built under the same rules.”

Instead of Acuna, Bowden has James Wood starting at right field, with Corbin Carroll and Jordan Walker as the backups.

Acuna not making the All-Star Game would be a surprise, but it could make sense due to the fact that he has missed games due to injuries.

Braves Predicted to be Well Represented at ASG

Although Acuna won’t be at the All-Star Game, if Bowden is right, there will be plenty of other Braves players.

Bowden has Matt Olson starting at first base for the NL. Michael Harris is predicted to be a bench outfielder, as is catcher Drake Baldwin. The other two players Bowden has are pitchers Chris Sale and Rafael Iglesias.

Even without Acuna making Bowden’s roster, the Braves are well represented, as they could easily push for 6+ players being All-Stars.

Atlanta is 45-21 and atop the NL East and has three more wins than the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are the next closest to them.

Acuna Dealt With Hamstring Injury

Atlanta was without Acuna earlier this season as he was on the IL due to a left hamstring strain.

Following Acuna’s activation in mid-May, the superstar was eager to be back playing baseball as he’s dealt with injuries throughout his career.

“I had to follow the protocol with that type of injury,” Acuna said. “One can see it as a minor thing, but that can cost you the whole season. But with more experience and being smarter about it, [I was patient], so now we feel good.”

In Acuna’s absence, the Braves continued to win, as they have with him, which he wasn’t surprised about.

“The team has done a great job, but it’s about them staying healthy and keep doing what he have been doing since the start of the season, which is the most important thing.” Acuña said.

Acuna is hitting .254 with 7 home runs and 22 RBIs this season. He’s a five-time All-Star and one-time MVP.