New Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury News Reveals Playing Status for Braves’ MLB Playoff Run

The last thing Atlanta Braves fans wanted to see is a Ronald Acuna Jr. injury days before the start of the MLB playoffs. Acuna’s injury immediately sparked concern that the slugger could miss the postseason.

Yet, the early signs are that Acuna’s new shin injury is minor as the Braves listed the star as day-to-day. Not only is Acuna expected to be available for the MLB playoffs, but the star could return to the lineup in the coming days, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.



“So, there was some concern, but like I said, the tests were negative,” Bowman noted in a September 23, 2026, video posted on X. “There is no fracture. This isn’t a muscle, so… when does he return to the lineup?

“Tomorrow maybe? Thursday? Friday? Who knows? Probably all depends on the swelling and where he is (with the) pain tolerance,” Bowman added.

“It’s not like something he can (aggravate), if it’s a muscle or something, you can aggravate it. This is just gonna be based on the swelling and the pain tolerance. So, you want to get his bat back in the lineup just because you want him to continue that tear that he’s been on here over the last month.”

Let’s explore the latest Braves news.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury News: Braves Star Listed as Day-to-Day & Is Expected to Play in MLB Playoffs

Acuna injured his shin during a Tuesday, September 22, game against the Cincinnati Reds. The Braves slugger fouled the ball off his left shin and exited the game.

Atlanta later provided an update on Acuna’s status by labeling the star as day-to-day.

“OF Ronald Acuña Jr. left tonight’s game due to a left shin contusion,” the Braves detailed in a September 22, message on X. “X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.”

Braves Manager Walt Weiss on Ronald Acuna’s Injury: ‘It’s Good News’

The Braves revealed that neither the X-rays or CT scan showed Acuna sustained a serious injury. For now, Acuna’s return timeline appears to depend on how his leg feels in the coming days.

With the Braves facing a tall task to improve their current playoff standings of the No. 3 spot in the National League, it would not be a surprise if the club held Acuna out of the lineup until the postseason starts.

“Good news with Ronald,” Braves manager Walt Weiss noted on September 22, per ESPN. “… “Not as I sit here today, unless things change. But no, as I sit here today, no concerns.

“… We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. He’s going to be sore. Obviously, we’ll err on the side of caution at this time of years. But all things considered, it’s good news.”