Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Injury Update Turns Heads Ahead of MLB Postseason

It was a tense moment for fans of the Atlanta Braves everywhere, as star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Tuesday’s contest against the Cincinnati Reds after fouling a ball off his shin.

For the Braves, who had already locked up the third overall seed in the National League standings, it was an area of concern for a star player to suffer an injury with the MLB postseason on deck.

However, according to the latest reports, Braves fans everywhere can exhale.

Atlanta Braves Star Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Is Expected To Return Quickly To The Lineup

Acuña, who was not listed in the Braves’ lineup for today’s game as they continue their series against the Reds, was seen not limping, according to Braves beat writer Mark Bowman.

“Acuña is walking without a limp,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Immediately afterward, Bowman reported that Acuña had wanted to play in today’s game, but that they decided the prudent course would be to give him a rest day with the expectation he’ll be back on Thursday.

“Acuña told the Braves he was ready to play right field today. They decided to give him a day to rest,” Bowman reported. “He should be back in the lineup tomorrow.”

Right away, relieved Braves fans began chiming in with their reactions.

One fan said, “They probably give him a couple days to rest, then get him in to DH a couple times over the weekend. Sounds like the Braves avoided a worst case scenario with this.”

Another fan exclaimed, “Answered prayers! 🙏🙏🙏 Such great news!!!”

“He’ll be back no reason to rush! Let’s get ready for the postseason!!” another fan said.

This fan noted, “Happy he will be back tomorrow, much needed R&R for Acuna today.”

Finally, this fan exclaimed, “The very best news I’ve heard today.”

Ronald Acuna Avoided A Concerning Injury With The Playoffs On Deck

The good news for the Braves is that X-Rays on Acuña showed nothing broken, and a later CT scan revealed that he was dealing with a shin contusion.