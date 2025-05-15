Atlanta Braves MVP Apologizes After Blasting Manager in Social Media

You don’t often see a reigning MVP publicly question his manager. But that’s precisely what Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. did in April when he posted a now-deleted tweet that read: “If it were me, they would take me out of the game.”

It came after Jarred Kelenic cruised into a home run trot on a ball that didn’t leave the park, only to get tagged out. Manager Brian Snitker chose not to address the mistake, at least not publicly. Snitker dryly replied when asked if he’d talked to Kelenic, “Was I supposed to?”

That stung Acuña. In 2019, Snitker pulled Acuña mid-game for a similar lack of hustle. The contrast was obvious — and Acuña, stuck on the sidelines rehabbing his knee, let his frustration boil over online.

It went viral. Then it went quiet. But now it’s back in focus — because Acuña is owning it.

The Apology: A Necessary First Step

This week, Acuña rejoined the team in Atlanta during his rehab stint and cleared the air. Speaking through translator Franco García, he said: “That was just a moment of frustration… I was in the wrong. I shouldn’t have done that. Thankfully, I was able to apologize to Snit for his face and to my teammates. We’re just turning the page and moving on.”

It’s a good move. A necessary one. But also a smart one.

For a player as magnetic and valuable as Acuña, leadership matters. And leadership sometimes means owning your mistakes before they fester into something bigger. This message wasn’t a generic PR-crafted note; Acuña took accountability directly with the people who matter most: his manager and teammates.

Frustration Meets Expectation

It’s easy to understand where Acuña’s head was at. The Braves started the season 0-7. He’s in the middle of a long, frustrating recovery from his second ACL tear in four years. He’s watching the team grind from afar, unable to help, and then sees a teammate skate by for the same thing that once got him benched.

The moment wasn’t about pettiness — it was about isolation. Acuña wants to be back. He wants to win. And he wants to be held to the same standard as everyone else.

The good news? He said what he needed to say. It’s about what he does when he’s back in that uniform.

The Return Is Coming — and So Is the Spotlight

Acuña has already homered in his first rehab game, playing six innings in right field in the Florida Complex League. He’s moving up to Triple-A Gwinnett soon, and the Braves will ramp him up slowly, just like they do every spring.

There’s no set return date yet, but when Acuña returns, the microscope will be locked in. Not just on his swing or his legs, but on his vibe. On his presence. On whether the apology becomes leadership, or just a press-clipping footnote.

Because make no mistake: the Braves need him. Even at 21–21, this team is loaded. But without Acuña, they lack the lightning rod that carried them to the 2023 NL East title and a 40–70 season for the ages.

Time to Be “The Guy” Again

Acuña’s numbers speak for themselves. Four All-Star appearances. A .289 career average. 165 home runs. 196 steals. His MVP campaign in 2023 was one of the most absurd seasons in recent memory. But the next step in his career isn’t just another highlight reel.

It’s becoming the leader a franchise like Atlanta can rally around — especially when things get uncomfortable.

He made a mistake. He admitted it. Now it’s time to show — in the box, in the clubhouse, and down the stretch — that Ronald Acuña Jr. is still the heartbeat of the Braves.

And this time, he’s not letting anything tear that apart.