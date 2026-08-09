Braves Make Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Yankees Series Finale

The Atlanta Braves will put Ronald Acuña Jr. back in the outfield for the series finale.

Atlanta is set for its series finale against the New York Yankees on Sunday, and Acuña is set to play right field and bat second. He served as the Braves’ DH on Saturday, going 1-for-4 with a home run.

The Braves lineup for the series finale against the Yankees is as follows:

D. Baldwin C

R. Acuña Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

M. Harris II CF

O. Albies 2B

D. Smith DH

M. Yastrzemski LF

A. Riley 3B

J. Jarvis SS

With Acuña going back in the outfield, Dominic Smith is taking over at DH after he came in as a pinch hitter in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

Acuña is hitting .247 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs this season with the Braves.

Atlanta is looking to avoid being swept by the Yankees on Sunday after losing 3-2 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday.

Tempers Flare for Braves in Loss

Atlanta is looking to avoid being swept by the Yankees on Sunday.

In the loss on Saturday, Braves manager Walt Weiss was tossed after the umpires called a balk on Chris Sale, which allowed a run.

Home-plate umpire Dan Merzel believed Sale twitched his right leg before informing the umpire that he was going to throw from the windup, which led to the balk call.

“He is required by rule to make that declaration as a hybrid pitcher,” said crew chief Dan Bellino. “Your traditional pitcher that pitches from the traditional windup and traditional stretch do not have to make the declaration. Hybrid pitchers are held to a different standard because you can’t tell what they are based on their foot placement from the start.”

Weiss, meanwhile, wasn’t happy with the call and called it ‘terrible’ after the game, as he got ejected after arguing.

“Sale said he [constantly never informs the umpire what he is going to do on the mound]. Terrible call,” Weiss said. “I always try to show the umpires respect. They know that, but you can’t make that call.”

Sale ended up going 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits, while striking out 8.

Atlanta Added Offense at Deadline

With the Braves being one of the best teams in the MLB, Atlanta made some key moves at the trade deadline.

Atlanta added some pitching depth, but they also acquired Lane Thomas to be a platoon player in the outfield. According to Jesus Cano of The Athletic, Atlanta felt like Thomas was the best fit for the team.

“The Braves acquired Thomas, an impending free agent, from the Kansas City Royals to bolster the lineup against left-handed pitching, but they explored a longer-term plan in the outfield. Adding Angels outfielder Jo Adell, who ultimately landed in Cleveland, was on the table. He has more raw power and arguably a higher offensive ceiling. Thomas, however, fit the platoon role the Braves sought,” Cano wrote.

The Braves are 70-47 and atop the NL East, 8.5 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies.