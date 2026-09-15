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Atlanta Braves Announce Big Ronald Acuna Jr. Decision After Bad Game

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Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 14: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves lost their series opener to the Chicago Cubs 7-3.

With this loss, Atlanta extended their losing streak to two games. Due to this, the Braves will be looking to bounce back against Chicago on Tuesday.

The Braves have now announced a significant Ronald Acuna Jr. lineup change for Tuesday’s game against Chicago.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Switching to DH & Dropping in Braves’ Batting Order

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves crosses home plate to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Ozzie Albies in the sixth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

After playing right field for the Braves in their most recent game against the Cubs, Acuna will now be their DH on Tuesday.

This is not the only lineup change for Acuna, though. This is because he will also be batting second after being their leadoff hitter last game.

Now, here is the Braves’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF O. Albies 2B B. Hicklen RF

Looking at Acuna

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 6: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 5-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Acuna is entering this game with the hope of putting together a bounce-back performance.

He struggled at the plate in Atlanta’s most recent game. This is because he went 0-for-4 and struck out once.

Acuna was red-hot before his tough game, though. This is because he was on a three-game hitting streak, where he went 6-for-13 over that span. Now, he will be looking to pick it up again.

Acuna has 17 home runs, 47 RBI, and a .255 batting average in 98 games so far this season with the Braves.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Atlanta Braves Announce Big Ronald Acuna Jr. Decision After Bad Game

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