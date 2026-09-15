Atlanta Braves Announce Big Ronald Acuna Jr. Decision After Bad Game

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves lost their series opener to the Chicago Cubs 7-3.

With this loss, Atlanta extended their losing streak to two games. Due to this, the Braves will be looking to bounce back against Chicago on Tuesday.

The Braves have now announced a significant Ronald Acuna Jr. lineup change for Tuesday’s game against Chicago.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Switching to DH & Dropping in Braves’ Batting Order

After playing right field for the Braves in their most recent game against the Cubs, Acuna will now be their DH on Tuesday.

This is not the only lineup change for Acuna, though. This is because he will also be batting second after being their leadoff hitter last game.

Now, here is the Braves’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF O. Albies 2B B. Hicklen RF

Braves 9/15 D. Baldwin C

R. Acuña Jr. DH

M. Olson 1B

M. Harris II CF

M. Dubón SS

A. Riley 3B

M. Yastrzemski LF

O. Albies 2B

B. Hicklen RF M. Pérez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 15, 2026

Looking at Acuna

Acuna is entering this game with the hope of putting together a bounce-back performance.

He struggled at the plate in Atlanta’s most recent game. This is because he went 0-for-4 and struck out once.

Acuna was red-hot before his tough game, though. This is because he was on a three-game hitting streak, where he went 6-for-13 over that span. Now, he will be looking to pick it up again.

Acuna has 17 home runs, 47 RBI, and a .255 batting average in 98 games so far this season with the Braves.