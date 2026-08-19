Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Decision During Twins Series

The Atlanta Braves play the final game of their series against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. They will be looking to avoid being swept after losing each of the first two games against Minnesota.

With the Braves coming off another loss, they are making some changes to their lineup against the Twins for their series finale. This includes with star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Batting First for the Braves vs. Twins

Acuna will be in a new spot in the Braves’ upcoming game against the Twins. This is because the 28-year-old will be leading off for Atlanta against Minnesota. This comes after he batted second for the Braves in their most recent game.

With Acuna batting first, Drake Baldwin will now be batting second for the Braves. With that, two Braves players are simply swapping spots in the team’s batting order.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their game against the Twins.

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF

Drake Baldwin C

Matt Olson 1B

Michael Harris CF

Dominic Smith DH

Ozzie Albies 2B

Mike Yastrzemski LF

Austin Riley 3B

Jim Jarvis SS

Acuna Looking to Put Together a Bounce-Back Game

Acuna moving up to the leadoff spot for Atlanta after he had a tough game at the plate in their most recent matchup. The star slugger went 0-for-4 against the Twins on Tuesday, so he will be looking to have a response game for Atlanta in their series finale.

In the Braves’ first game against the Twins this series, Acuna went 1-for-4 at the plate and recorded two RBI. However, he also struck out three times in that contest, so it has been a tough series for the nine-year veteran.

Where the Braves Are Right Now

Although the Braves have had their struggles lately, they are still in a solid spot at this point in the season. They currently have a 74-52 record and are sporting a 5.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL East standings.

It will now be interesting to see if Acuna and the Braves can avoid being swept by the Twins from here.