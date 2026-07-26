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Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Bold Statement After Latest Rehab Start

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ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 26: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on June 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Bold Statement

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. 

The Braves have been one of their best players (Ronald Acuña Jr.) since June 9.

He has most recently been on a rehab stint in Triple-A.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on Saturday): “Acuña isn’t playing the second game of Gwinnett’s doubleheader. He went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Two balls he put in play were a 79.2 mph groundout and a 67.7 mph bloop single to left. We’ll see if he gets activated tomorrow.”

Also on Saturday, Acuña Jr. met with the media (h/t Luke Hetrick of WSB-TV).

Acuña Jr.: “I’m feeling much better. Way better than before. We’ll see what happens when they call me… Ready to go.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Bold Statement After Latest Rehab Start

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