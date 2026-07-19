Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Ronald Acuña Jr. News Before Padres Series

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

They won by a score of 8-5 (and took two out of three in the series).

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Braves beat Rangers 8-5 to win 21st series of the season. Riley 2 HR, 4 RBIs. Baldwin 5-for-5, 2 HR. Braves 10-5 in rubber games and improve to 48-1 when leading after eight. Scored 29 runs over the weekend. 57-41.”

Braves Announced Ronald Acuña Jr. News

After the game, manager Walt Weiss announced the latest update on Ronald Acuña Jr.

He has been out since June 9 with an injury.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Weiss said Acuña will be primarily used as a RF when he is activated later this week. He’ll definitely play some more games with Gwinnett this week”

Before getting hurt, Acuña Jr. had been batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games.

He is in the middle of his ninth season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Latest Update

@TCollinsDFS: “Yay let’s have him in the field where he’s Likely to re injure himself”

@ShawnPWright: “Noooooooo. Just DH for awhile.”

@ATLStache: “So brewer and smith platoon DHing? Hard to imagine Brewer sent down to AAA”

@bnachop: “I don’t understand why they insist on him playing in the OF full time. He’s a bad defensive outfielder with extreme injury volatility.”

@lordlamb2: “Fair enough. He didn’t injury himself in the OF. I’d be cautious though and DH him a lot more.”

@RhinoLeGrand: “Yeah this doesn’t make sense at all…”

Braves Right Now

The Braves will now host the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

They are at the top of the National League East with a 57-41 record in 98 games.