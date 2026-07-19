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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Ronald Acuña Jr. News Before Padres Series

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 08: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

They won by a score of 8-5 (and took two out of three in the series).

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Braves beat Rangers 8-5 to win 21st series of the season. Riley 2 HR, 4 RBIs. Baldwin 5-for-5, 2 HR. Braves 10-5 in rubber games and improve to 48-1 when leading after eight. Scored 29 runs over the weekend. 57-41.”

Braves Announced Ronald Acuña Jr. News

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves warms up during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 07, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.

After the game, manager Walt Weiss announced the latest update on Ronald Acuña Jr.

He has been out since June 9 with an injury.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Weiss said Acuña will be primarily used as a RF when he is activated later this week. He’ll definitely play some more games with Gwinnett this week”

Before getting hurt, Acuña Jr. had been batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games.

He is in the middle of his ninth season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Latest Update

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@TCollinsDFS: “Yay let’s have him in the field where he’s Likely to re injure himself”

@ShawnPWright: “Noooooooo. Just DH for awhile.”

@ATLStache: “So brewer and smith platoon DHing? Hard to imagine Brewer sent down to AAA”

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a hitting a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@bnachop: “I don’t understand why they insist on him playing in the OF full time. He’s a bad defensive outfielder with extreme injury volatility.”

@lordlamb2: “Fair enough. He didn’t injury himself in the OF. I’d be cautious though and DH him a lot more.”

@RhinoLeGrand: “Yeah this doesn’t make sense at all…”

Braves Right Now

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves will now host the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

They are at the top of the National League East with a 57-41 record in 98 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Announced Ronald Acuña Jr. News Before Padres Series

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