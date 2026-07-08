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Atlanta Braves Get Ronald Acuña Jr. News Before Pirates Series

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 08: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Braves lost by a score of 12-4.

They are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Atlanta Braves Get Ronald Acuña Jr. News

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates following the 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park on June 2, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite their tough loss, the Braves got positive news on Ronald Acuña Jr. ahead of the series.

Via Mark Bowman of MLB.com: “Weiss said Ronald Acuña Jr. could begin his rehab assignment next week. As for Robert Suarez, the Braves are taking it slow with him. He won’t be ready immediately after the break. But maybe a week or two later.”

Acuña Jr. has been out since June 9.

He is batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games.

MLB.com had written (on June 30): “Did running drills on June 30. Per manager Walt Weiss, Acuña’s return before the All-Star break would be a “long shot.””

Social Media Reacts To Latest On Acuña Jr.

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a hitting a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying in response to Bowman’s post:

@BigWilks23: “I’m old enough to remember when Walt said Ronnie’s leg injury was not as bad as the first one.”

@hand_ole48654: “Great maybe they can trade him if he can walk, doubt they could get interest in a guy who plays 75 games a year”

@GSUGATATOM: “Does anyone look at the strength and conditioning staff of this team?”

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after batting against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 30, 2023 in Washington, DC.

@ChrisCoen18: “Need to trade Acuna…he is hurt all the time and the Braves will never resign him anyway”

@Drake__Baldwin: “Seems like another 2/3 weeks for both”

Braves Right Now

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Braves are still at the top of the National League East with a 52-38 record in 90 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 25-20 in 45 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Get Ronald Acuña Jr. News Before Pirates Series

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