Atlanta Braves Get Ronald Acuña Jr. News Before Pirates Series

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Braves lost by a score of 12-4.

They are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Atlanta Braves Get Ronald Acuña Jr. News

Despite their tough loss, the Braves got positive news on Ronald Acuña Jr. ahead of the series.

Via Mark Bowman of MLB.com: “Weiss said Ronald Acuña Jr. could begin his rehab assignment next week. As for Robert Suarez, the Braves are taking it slow with him. He won’t be ready immediately after the break. But maybe a week or two later.”

Acuña Jr. has been out since June 9.

He is batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games.

MLB.com had written (on June 30): “Did running drills on June 30. Per manager Walt Weiss, Acuña’s return before the All-Star break would be a “long shot.””

Social Media Reacts To Latest On Acuña Jr.

Here’s what people were saying in response to Bowman’s post:

@BigWilks23: “I’m old enough to remember when Walt said Ronnie’s leg injury was not as bad as the first one.”

@hand_ole48654: “Great maybe they can trade him if he can walk, doubt they could get interest in a guy who plays 75 games a year”

@GSUGATATOM: “Does anyone look at the strength and conditioning staff of this team?”

@ChrisCoen18: “Need to trade Acuna…he is hurt all the time and the Braves will never resign him anyway”

@Drake__Baldwin: “Seems like another 2/3 weeks for both”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are still at the top of the National League East with a 52-38 record in 90 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 25-20 in 45 games on the road).