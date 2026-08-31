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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. News Before Giants Game

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2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Getty
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves will be facing the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. Atlanta will be looking to stay hot during it, as they have won each of their last seven games.

The Braves have revealed their lineup for their game against the Giants, and Ronald Acuna Jr. will once again be in the front half of Atlanta’s batting order for it.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. News Before Giants Game

Atlanta Braves v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 19: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Target Field on August 19, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

Acuna will be batting second for the Braves in their upcoming game against the Giants. The star outfielder has been moved around the lineup pretty often this month, as he has also batted first and fourth at different points during it. Yet, for the third game in a row, he will be Atlanta’s second batter.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their upcoming game against San Francisco.

D. Baldwin DH

R. Acuña Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

M. Dubón SS

M. Harris II CF

O. Albies 2B

S. Murphy C

A. Riley 3B

M. Yastrzemski LF

Acuna Will Be Looking to Stay Hot for the Braves vs. Giants

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 04: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Acuna is entering this game against the Giants in the middle of a hot streak. The five-time All-Star is currently on a three-game hitting streak, where he has gone 6-for-9 over that span. With this, he has undoubtedly been seeing the ball well right now, and he will be aiming to keep it going against San Francisco from here.

In 84 games so far this campaign with the Braves, Acuna has posted 13 home runs, 13 doubles, 36 RBI, and a .241 batting average. Overall, he is having a down year by his standards, but he is starting to show real signs of bouncing back.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. News Before Giants Game

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