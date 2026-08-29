Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuna Jr. News vs. Rockies

The Atlanta Braves picked up a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies in their most recent game on Friday. With this, the Braves have won each of their last five games.

Now, the Braves will be looking to keep this streak going by picking up another victory against Colorado on Saturday. While Atlanta is hot right now, they are making some slight changes to their lineup against the Rockies. This includes with star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuna Jr. News

After being Atlanta’s cleanup hitter against the Rockies in their last game, Acuna will now be moving up to the second spot in their batting order. This comes after he went 3-for-3 in Atlanta’s most recent game against Colorado.

With Acuna moving up to second in the Braves’ batting order, Mauricio Dubon will be their new cleanup hitter against Colorado. This is after Dubon batted sixth for the Braves in the first game of their series against the Rockies.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their matchup against the Rockies.

D. Baldwin C

R. Acuna Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

M. Dubon SS

M. Harris II CF

O. Albies 2B

M. Yastrzemski LF

A. Riley 3B

D. Smith DH

Acuna Will Be Looking to Build Off Strong Game

After putting together a three-hit game against the Rockies on Friday, Acuna will now be looking to stay hot after being moved up to the second spot in Atlanta’s lineup. If he does, it would certainly help Atlanta’s chances of extending their winning streak.

Acuna has appeared in 82 games this season with the Braves, where he has recorded 13 home runs, 13 doubles, 35 RBI, and a .235 batting average. Overall, the nine-year veteran has had a down year, but there is still time for him to end the year on a high note. Let’s see if he can have another big game against Colorado from here.