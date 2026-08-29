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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuna Jr. News vs. Rockies

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Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 05: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves picked up a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies in their most recent game on Friday. With this, the Braves have won each of their last five games.

Now, the Braves will be looking to keep this streak going by picking up another victory against Colorado on Saturday. While Atlanta is hot right now, they are making some slight changes to their lineup against the Rockies. This includes with star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuna Jr. News

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game One of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After being Atlanta’s cleanup hitter against the Rockies in their last game, Acuna will now be moving up to the second spot in their batting order. This comes after he went 3-for-3 in Atlanta’s most recent game against Colorado.

With Acuna moving up to second in the Braves’ batting order, Mauricio Dubon will be their new cleanup hitter against Colorado. This is after Dubon batted sixth for the Braves in the first game of their series against the Rockies.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their matchup against the Rockies.

D. Baldwin C

R. Acuna Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

M. Dubon SS

M. Harris II CF

O. Albies 2B

M. Yastrzemski LF

A. Riley 3B

D. Smith DH

Acuna Will Be Looking to Build Off Strong Game

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 5: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 5, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

After putting together a three-hit game against the Rockies on Friday, Acuna will now be looking to stay hot after being moved up to the second spot in Atlanta’s lineup. If he does, it would certainly help Atlanta’s chances of extending their winning streak.

Acuna has appeared in 82 games this season with the Braves, where he has recorded 13 home runs, 13 doubles, 35 RBI, and a .235 batting average. Overall, the nine-year veteran has had a down year, but there is still time for him to end the year on a high note. Let’s see if he can have another big game against Colorado from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuna Jr. News vs. Rockies

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