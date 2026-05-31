MLB Announces Major Ronald Acuña Jr. News Amid Reds Series

MLB did not need many words to sum up what Ronald Acuña Jr. is doing for the Atlanta Braves.

The league’s official Instagram account spotlighted Acuña after his latest power surge, posting: “ACUÑA JR. AGAIN!” and noting that the Braves star had hit four home runs in his last three games. The post came after Acuña homered twice in Atlanta’s 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, May 30, helping the Braves clinch the series and become the first MLB team to reach 40 wins this season.

That is the bigger part of the story for Atlanta. Acuña has not merely had a loud weekend. He has turned a slow, injury-interrupted start into the first real sign that the Braves may be getting their MVP-level table-setter back at the top of the lineup.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Is Heating Up at the Right Time for the Braves

Acuña’s two-homer game in Cincinnati gave him his third and fourth home runs in a three-game span. MLB.com noted that it was the seventh time in his career that he has homered in at least three straight games, and that he became just the third player since at least 1900 with four-plus homers and four-plus steals over a three-game stretch.

That combination matters more than the home runs alone.

The Braves have plenty of power around Acuña, including Matt Olson, who also went deep Saturday for his 16th homer of the season. But Acuña changes the shape of Atlanta’s offense because he can create pressure before the middle of the order even gets to the plate. When he is reaching base, stealing bags and driving the ball, pitchers have fewer clean innings and Atlanta’s lineup gets longer in a hurry.

That has been visible in Cincinnati. Acuña tied Saturday’s game with a third-inning homer, stole second and third in the fifth, then gave Atlanta breathing room with another solo shot in the ninth. He had two home runs and two stolen bases in the win, a reminder that his best games rarely come in only one category.

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s Stats This Season Show Why the Braves Streak Matters

Acuña’s season numbers still reflect the uneven start, but they also show how quickly his line is moving.

After Saturday’s game, Acuña was hitting .246 with a .369 on-base percentage, .788 OPS, six home runs, 19 RBI, 26 runs and 12 stolen bases in 2026.

The surge is especially notable because of where he was before it began. Reuters reported that Acuña had only two home runs over his first 42 games before launching four in three games against Boston and Cincinnati.

He also recently returned from the injured list. Acuña was activated by Atlanta on May 18 after a left hamstring strain sent him to the 10-day IL earlier in the month.

That makes the current stretch more than a hot streak. For the Braves, it is a health-and-impact checkpoint. Atlanta already reached 40 wins without a fully rolling version of Acuña for much of the season. If his timing and lower-half explosiveness are now coming back, the Braves’ offense has a different ceiling entering June.

Braves Finish Reds Series Before Returning Home for Blue Jays, Pirates

Atlanta still has one more game in Cincinnati before heading home.

The Braves close the Reds series on Sunday, May 31, with Spencer Strider slated to pitch the finale. The Braves then return to Truist Park for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays from June 2-4, followed by a three-game weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates from June 5-7.

That gives Acuña and the Braves an immediate chance to turn a social-media moment into something more useful: sustained momentum.