Ronald Acuna Jr. Dealt Bad News on His Future With the Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. delivered one of his best weekends of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Atlanta Braves star launched a 450-foot home run off Zack Wheeler on Saturday. He followed that Sunday with a game-tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning. The blast was also his 1,000th career hit.

Through Sunday, Acuna was batting .255 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. He had scored 52 runs and stolen 20 bases in 396 plate appearances.

Despite that big weekend, Acuna’s long-term future in Atlanta looks uncertain.

Ken Rosenthal Lays Out Bad News for Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic addressed Acuna’s situation this week. Acuna has two club options left on his contract. They cover the 2027 and 2028 seasons at $17 million each.

“He still has two club options left,” Rosenthal said. “I’m not sure the Braves want to do anything just yet with Acuna.

Problem with Acuna is he hasn’t always been healthy and if you’re the Braves and you’ve got him on a cheap deal, which they do, for the next two years, why would you do anything when his knees have been a problem for him? He’s had lower leg stuff.

Acuna, I’m sure, would welcome talks for an extension because he’s had so many injuries, but I just don’t see it happening. I do see him, in two years, becoming a free agent, yes.”

Acuna, 28, has battled injuries throughout his career. He tore the ACL in his right knee in 2021. He tore the ACL in his left knee in 2024. Hamstring strains sent him to the injured list twice this year. He has missed 53 games in 2026 because of injury.

Phillies Blank Braves to Split Series

The Phillies won the finale 1-0 on Monday. Jesús Luzardo threw a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts. It was his first career shutout in 150 starts.

Braves starter Grant Holmes worked six scoreless innings.

Acuna went 0-for-3 with a walk. His season average dropped to .253 with a .442 slugging percentage.

The result split the four-game series 2-2. It trimmed Atlanta’s NL East lead over Philadelphia to four games.