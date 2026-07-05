Atlanta Braves Get Ronald Acuña Jr. Update During Mets Series

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

They won by a score of 14-3.

Atlanta Braves Get Ronald Acuña Jr. Update

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Mark Bowman of MLB.com shared a video of Ronald Acuna Jr. taking batting practice.

The former MVP has been out since June 9.

Bowman wrote: “Ronald Acuna Jr. preparing to begin a rehab assignment. He should back in the Braves’ lineup after the All-Star break”

Before getting hurt, Acuna Jr. had been batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games.