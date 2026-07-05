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Atlanta Braves Get Ronald Acuña Jr. Update During Mets Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

They won by a score of 14-3.

Atlanta Braves Get Ronald Acuña Jr. Update

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves takes the field prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on May 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Mark Bowman of MLB.com shared a video of Ronald Acuna Jr. taking batting practice.

The former MVP has been out since June 9.

Bowman wrote: “Ronald Acuna Jr. preparing to begin a rehab assignment. He should back in the Braves’ lineup after the All-Star break”

Before getting hurt, Acuna Jr. had been batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Get Ronald Acuña Jr. Update During Mets Series

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