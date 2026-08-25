Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Decision On 21-Year-Old Pitcher

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park.

The Braves had the day off on Monday.

They most recently beat the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 4-2 on Sunday.

Braves Announce Roster Decision On 21-Year-Old

Ahead of their series with the Dodgers, the Braves announced a notable roster move at the Minor League level.

Davis Polo has been promoted to the Rome Emperors.

Rome Emperors wrote: “The Atlanta #Braves today placed RHP Ethan Bagwell on the 7-Day Injured List and transferred OF Dallas Macias from Rome to Augusta. Additionally, RHP Davis Polo has been promoted from Augusta to Rome.”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Augusta GreenJackets: “POLO PROMO!! Congratulations to RHP Davis Polo, who has been promoted to Rome this morning!”

@MattPowers31: “This was a long deserved promotion for Davis Polo. From my article today “though a 1.99 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his last 45.1 innings””

@StatsFarm: “A well earned promotion for Davis Polo. He’s showed me enough to project him as a future big league arm. He lost a year to injury so getting him to Rome puts him back on the “right” TL for his age.”

@weaver_cards: “LETS GO! Davis Polo is one of mine and @LethalPlatypus1 favorites in the system and we’ll get a chance to see him make a start or two before the end of the year!”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Tuesday as the top team in the National League East with a 76-55 record in 131 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 42-23 in 65 games at home).

After three games with the Dodgers, the Braves will remain at home to host the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at Truist Park.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with an 80-51 record in 131 games.

They have gone 40-25 in 65 games on the road.