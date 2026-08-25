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Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Decision On 21-Year-Old Pitcher

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park.

The Braves had the day off on Monday.

They most recently beat the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 4-2 on Sunday.

Braves Announce Roster Decision On 21-Year-Old

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of their series with the Dodgers, the Braves announced a notable roster move at the Minor League level.

Davis Polo has been promoted to the Rome Emperors.

Rome Emperors wrote: “The Atlanta #Braves today placed RHP Ethan Bagwell on the 7-Day Injured List and transferred OF Dallas Macias from Rome to Augusta. Additionally, RHP Davis Polo has been promoted from Augusta to Rome.”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Augusta GreenJackets: “POLO PROMO!! Congratulations to RHP Davis Polo, who has been promoted to Rome this morning!”

@MattPowers31: “This was a long deserved promotion for Davis Polo. From my article today “though a 1.99 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his last 45.1 innings””

@StatsFarm: “A well earned promotion for Davis Polo. He’s showed me enough to project him as a future big league arm. He lost a year to injury so getting him to Rome puts him back on the “right” TL for his age.”

@weaver_cards: “LETS GO! Davis Polo is one of mine and @LethalPlatypus1 favorites in the system and we’ll get a chance to see him make a start or two before the end of the year!”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Braves come into Tuesday as the top team in the National League East with a 76-55 record in 131 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 42-23 in 65 games at home).

After three games with the Dodgers, the Braves will remain at home to host the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at Truist Park.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with an 80-51 record in 131 games.

They have gone 40-25 in 65 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Decision On 21-Year-Old Pitcher

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