Braves Make Roster Move Involving 4-Year MLB Veteran Amid Brewers Series

The Atlanta Braves could soon get some more pitching help for their bullpen.

Atlanta has the best record in baseball, but the Braves could still use some more arms for the home stretch and the playoffs. And, the Braves could get an impact left-hander back in the mix, as the team announced veteran left-hander Danny Young is set to begin his rehab assignment on Saturday.

“LHP Danny Young today begins a rehabilitation assignment with the FCL Braves,” the Braves wrote on X.

Young made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners and was claimed off waivers by the Braves that season. He then appeared in eight games with Atlanta in 2023 before signing with the New York Mets for the 2024 season. He became an impact pitcher for the Mets, which led to the team re-signing him for the 2025 season.

However, the left-hander had Tommy John surgery in May of 2025, and after being non-tendered by New York this offseason, he inked a deal with the Braves.

Now, as Young’s rehab has gone well, the left-hander is set to begin a rehab assignment and could be an option for Atlanta’s bullpen in the next couple of weeks.

In his MLB career, Young is 4-1 with a 4.01 ERA in 63 games.

Braves Fans React to Young News

After Atlanta announced that Young would begin his rehab assignment during the Brewers series, fans had mixed results.

Although Young could be an impact lefty out of the bullpen, some fans think he may not help the team.

“Please don’t tell me we’re gonna rely on him in any situation. Give me Dylan Dodd over him,” a fan wrote.

“Very interesting thing,” a fan added.

“Braves can add an experienced veteran reliever in roughly a month,” a fan added.

“It’s almost like making a trade without making one,” a fan wrote.

With Young just beginning his rehab assignment, he likely will need a couple of outings to get back on track. Yet, whether or not the Braves will even add him to the 26-man roster at the end of his rehab assignment is uncertain.

“I remember him making Yordan Alvarez look like Sandy Leontge last time he pitched for us. Nasty vs lefties,” a fan wrote.

“Huge. Look forward to many batters hit by pitch,” a fan added.

“Forgot about this guy,” a fan wrote.

The Braves won the series opener against Milwaukee 3-2 on Friday.

Atlanta Looking for Series Win Against Brewers

The Braves will look for the series win against the Brewers on Saturday.

Atlanta edged out a 3-2 win over Milwaukee on Friday at home in a game the Braves trailed 1-0 after the fifth inning. But it was Mauricio Dubon who hit a clutch go-ahead single in the sixth which helped the Braves win.

“I mean, it was a great team effort,” Dubón said. “Yeah, I got the hit and everything, but everybody contributed. It was just a great win.”

“He’s got that clutch gene,” Braves manager Walt Weiss added. “Some people don’t believe in that, but it’s a real thing. Do you think you can just slow the game down in big moments? Not everyone can do that.”

With the win, the Braves improved to 47-27.