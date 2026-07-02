Braves Make Intriguing Roster Move During Cardinals Series

The Atlanta Braves have made a change to their roster during their series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Atlanta is coming off a 5-1 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday, and ahead of the series finale on Thursday, the Braves made a roster move. The Braves announced that the team designated Rowdy Tellez for assignment and recalled infielder Jim Jarvis.

“The Braves today recalled INF Jim Jarvis to Atlanta and designated INF Rowdy Tellez for assignment,” the team announced on X.

Tellez signed a minor league contract with the Braves in March and began the year in Triple-A. On June 10, Atlanta selected his contract to add some more offense to the lineup.

Tellez ended up playing in 7 games, hitting .200 in 10 ABs with 1 home run and 4 RBIs. He didn’t have much of an impact, so Atlanta opted to DFA the 9-year MLB veteran.

Jarvis, meanwhile, is 25-years-old and is back up in the MLB after appearing in 2 games with the Braves earlier this season. He hit .200 in 5 ABs.

Jarvis can play shortstop, second base, and third base, and in Triple-A, he’s hitting .313 with 6 home runs and 36 RBIs. He adds some more infield depth amid Ha-Seong Kim’s struggles.

Braves Fans React to Roster Move

Following Atlanta’s announcement of the roster move, Braves fans were eager about it and what it could mean for Kim’s future.

“Let’s go! HSK gonna get traded,” a fan wrote.

“Could be big here. Interested to see if they give him some time at SS. He has had a really good half season in AAA,” a fan added.

“I’m so happy. Keep Jarvis here for good bro,” a fan added.

“I’m good with it. Jarvis gives another option at SS,” a fan wrote.

Jarvis could get some playing time at shortstop and replace Kim, who’s struggled mightily this season.

“Now release Kim,” a fan wrote.

“Should have been Kim,” a fan added.

“You misspelled H.S. Kim,” a fan wrote.

“DFA HSK. Start Jarvis,” a fan added.

“No problem with this move at all,” a fan wrote.

Kim is hitting just .068 with 0 home runs and 3 RBIs, and the move could signal the end of his playing time with the Braves.

Atlanta Believes Good Things Are Coming

The Braves are in the midst of a rough stretch, but manager Walt Weiss believes the team is turning a corner.

“There were some good things on the horizon, even through this tough stretch,” Weiss said. “You look down the road and there’s some nice pieces coming back. You add Lopey to that. Now, you start to dream big again and think about certainly playing better and getting on a roll again at some point.”

The Braves picked up a 5-1 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday and will look to win the series on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Atlanta is 50-34 but is just 2.5 games up on the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL East.