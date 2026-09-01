Atlanta Braves Officially Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Nationals Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.

The Braves are coming off a 7-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday (also at home).

Atlanta Braves Officially Announce 3 Roster Moves

Ahead of their series with the Nationals, the Braves announced several roster moves.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today selected RHP Blake Burkhalter and INF Kyle Farmer to the major league roster, and transferred RHP Robert Suarez to the 60-day injured list.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Mark Bowman: “The Braves made the Burkhalter and Farmer news official. Suarez moved to the 60 to open a spot on the 40. He’s already missed 60. So he can return at any point over these final weeks of the 162”

Dave Lezotte: “Blake Burkhalter is set to make his MLB debut with the Braves. From his season debut with the @GoStripers on 7/3 through 8/31, he led all International League relievers in ERA (min. 20.0 IP) at 1.48. Was scored upon in just two of 16 Triple-A outings this year.”

@TGreenhutOD: “For y’all dooming cause you have nothing else to do with your day, this is just procedural to open up the 40 man spot for Burk. Once Suárez is ready, he will be activated, as he’s already been on the IL for over 60 days.”

Scott Coleman: “Before anyone freaks out, the Suarez move is procedural to clear a 40-man roster spot for Burkhalter. Suarez has already been out 60 days so he can return whenever he’s ready”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Tuesday as the top team in the National League East with an 82-56 record in 138 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 34-32 in 66 games on the road).