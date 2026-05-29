Braves Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Matchup Against Reds

The Atlanta Braves made a roster adjustment before a series against the Cincinnati Reds beginning on Friday, May 29, with right-hander Anthony Molina rejoining the club and Carlos Carrasco getting designated for assignment, per a team announcement.

The veteran Carrasco soaked up four innings in relief on Wednesday, May 27, against the Boston Red Sox. He finished the game as the Braves looked to save their bullpen during an 8-0 blowout loss. Carrasco’s reward for preserving the better relievers will be a trip back to the minors.

Carrasco is no stranger to the DFA process. This will be his third time going through it this year. The Braves promoted him to the big league club in late April, then designated him for assignment after one appearance. The righty re-upped with Atlanta after passing through waivers and was back in the majors in early May. Once again, he was designated for assignment after a single outing. He accepted an outright assignment to the minors this time around. Carrasco will likely find his way back to the Braves organization following his latest DFA.

Atlanta Braves Roster Update: Carlos Carrasco Designated For Assignment, Anthony Molina Recalled

The Red Sox put up two earned runs against Carrasco in his most recent big-league appearance. It was the first time he was scored upon this season. The veteran has a 2.45 ERA across 7.1 innings with the Braves. He’s performed much better in his second stint with the club. Carrasco closed the 2025 season with Atlanta. He was crushed for 15 earned runs in 13.2 innings. The righty made three starts down the stretch in what was a lost season for the Braves.

Carrasco has pitched for four different clubs in his 17-year career. The majority of his time in the majors was spent with the Cleveland Guardians. He debuted for the squad back in 2009. Carrasco was a rotation mainstay for 11 seasons in Cleveland. He was traded to the New York Mets in a deal that also sent shortstop Francisco Lindor to Queens. The righty struggled in New York, posting a 5.21 ERA in 61 appearances. Carrasco briefly returned to the Guardians before bouncing to the New York Yankees and finally the Braves.

Molina Gets Another Chance With the Braves

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Molina has made a single appearance with the Braves this season. He tossed two scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies, his former team. Atlanta claimed Molina off waivers in December. His contract was selected in May, but he spent just one day on the roster.

The 24-year-old Molina pitched out of the bullpen for the Rockies each of the past two seasons. He’s scuffled to a 6.82 ERA as a reliever. His struggles can’t be blamed on pitching home games at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Molina has a 4.65 ERA at home in his career. On the road, he’s posted a brutal 10.40 mark across 36.1 innings.

Molina has a three-pitch mix that includes a four-seamer, changeup, and curveball. He runs the fastball up there in the mid to upper-90s. The changeup is his main weapon against left-handed hitters. The curveball is his best swing-and-miss pitch.