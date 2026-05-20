Braves Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Marlins Game

The Atlanta Braves have swapped out a hot-hitting outfielder for an experienced veteran before a matchup against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, May 20, per a team announcement regarding the roster.

Outfielder Eli White has cleared concussion protocol and will rejoin the team. He’ll take the place of Jose Azocar, who was designated for assignment. It’s a tough break for Azocar, who had performed well with the club. The 30-year-old picked up five hits in 15 at-bats as a part-time player.

White crashed into the wall while making a catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, May 10. It was a huge play in the 7-2 victory, but it cost the outfielder more than a week of action. White will be back with the club in his fourth outfielder role, spelling Mike Yastrzemski against left-handed pitching.

Atlanta Braves Roster Update: Eli White Reinstated, Jose Azocar Designated For Assignment

Azocar delivered a spark to a Braves lineup missing Ronald Acuna Jr. for a couple of weeks. The veteran delivered a 137 wRC+ across nine games with the club. Azocar inked a minor league deal with the Braves in December. He was called up in early May after Acuna went down with a leg injury. The outfielder was designated for assignment after a week with the big-league squad. He passed through waivers without any team grabbing him and elected free agency. Azocar re-upped with Atlanta and immediately got another opportunity in the majors when White got injured.

The 2026 campaign has easily been the best offensive showing of Azocar’s career. He has a .248/.293/.325 slash line across parts of five seasons in the majors. Azocar has spent the majority of his MLB time with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in 98 games as a semi-regular with the team as a rookie in 2022, but his playing time dwindled from there. Azocar first landed in the Braves organization last season, after a brief stop with the New York Mets.

White has hit just .237 with two home runs and a stolen base this year. The seven-year vet posted a career-high 10 home runs with Atlanta in 2025. He hasn’t shown the same power stroke so far this season. White has also failed to provide much value on defense. He’s notched 19 Defensive Runs Saved as a big leaguer, though he’s been neutral with the glove in 2026.

When Will Acuna Return to Playing the Outfield?

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Acuna served as the designated hitter in his return to the lineup on Tuesday, May 19. Azocar was in right field. That alignment obviously won’t be possible in tonight’s matchup. The departure of Azocar could signal Acuna’s return to the grass, though White could also slot into that spot. Yastrzemski would be another candidate to play the outfield if Acuna remains at DH. The lefty-swinging Yastrzemski was on the bench against Braxton Garrett on Tuesday, but appeared as a pinch-hitter for Azocar.

It’s been a while since Acuna has posted a positive DRS, but he’s currently at +1 in 2026. The last time Acuna has graded out as a plus defender was the shortened 2020 campaign.