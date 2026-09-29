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How Much Money Is Atlanta Braves Star Chris Sale Making This Year?

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves reacts during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies opened up the 2026 MLB playoffs with Game 1 at Truist Park in Georgia.

Braves All-Star Chris Sale got the start.

How Much Money Is Atlanta Braves Star Chris Sale Making?

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sale still remains one of the elite pitchers in all of baseball at 37.

It’s worth noting that he made $18 million for the 2026 season.

Relative to what other superstar pitchers are making, the Braves got a good deal.

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves tips his cap after being pulled from the game following throwing his 200th strikeout of the season during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves also signed Sale to an extension for next season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on February 24): “BREAKING: Nine-time All-Star Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a one-year, $27 million contract extension that includes a club option for $30 million in 2028, sources tell ESPN. Sale, 36, was set to hit free agency after this season but will remain in Atlanta.”

Before the Braves, Sale had stints with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

The Braves pulled off an impressive trade to land him in Atlanta.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on December 30, 2023: “The #RedSox today acquired INF Vaughn Grissom from the Atlanta Braves, in exchange for LHP Chris Sale and cash considerations.”

Social Media On Sale

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about Sale on Tuesday:

StatMuse: “Chris Sale vs Phillies this season: 7.0 IP | 1 ER | 7 SO 6.0 IP | 0 ER | 9 SO 6.0 IP | 2 ER | 7 SO 7.0 IP | 3 ER | 6 SO”

Kevin Keneely: “Chris Sale touching 100 MPH??? 👀”

@ChiSoxFanMike: “Chris Sale throwing 100 MPH at 37 years old is just unbelievable.”

Looking At The Braves

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves is pulled from the game by manager Walt Weiss after his 200th strikeout of the season during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Braves are looking to win their first World Series title since 2021.

They won the National League East with a 94-68 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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How Much Money Is Atlanta Braves Star Chris Sale Making This Year?

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