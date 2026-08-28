Former MLB All-Star Still A Free Agent After Atlanta Braves Release

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Georgia.

They most recently swept the Los Angeles Dodgers (also at home).

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “Prior to this series, the last time the #Braves swept the Dodgers was May 17-19 2013 at Turner Field. The winning pitchers were Paul Maholm, Cory Gearrin and Luis Avilan.”

Santana Still A Free Agent After Braves Release

Earlier this month, Carlos Santana was released by the Braves.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on August 16): “Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana will be granted his release from Triple-A Gwinnett today and will be a free agent, sources tell ESPN. He’s still looking to play and hopes to latch on with a team after hitting .292/.385/.382 with a pair of home runs in 104 plate appearances.”

As of August 28 (nearly two weeks later), Santana remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 40-year-old did not appear in a game for the Braves (at the MLB level).

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Earlier this season, Santana appeared in eight games for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Looking At Santana

Santana has spent 17 seasons at the MLB level.

He is most known for his time with the Cleveland Guardians where he spent part of 11 years.

In 2019, Santana made the MLB All-Star Game.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of an excellent season.

They are at the top of the National League East with a 79-55 record in 134 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 5-5 (and they are 45-23 in 68 games at home).

After three games with the Rockies, the Braves will remain at home for one game with the San Francisco Giants (on Monday).